news, latest-news,

The severe thunderstorm warning issued for the Illawarra and South Coast has been cancelled. Earlier today the Bureau of Meteorology issues a warning for severe thunderstorm warning including the possibility of flash flooding in a number of areas along the South Coast, including Nowra and Huskisson. Locations including Wollongong, Port Kembla, Albion Park and Kiama were also listed in the warning. Read more: The Bureau says thunderstorms are no longer occurring in NSW and the ACT and the immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed. The Bureau says the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary. The forecast for Nowra and Ulladulla for the remainder of the day is for rain, with between 10-20 millimetres predicted. The State Emergency Service advises that people should: * Keep clear of fallen power lines. * Keep clear of creeks and storm drains. * Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water. * Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires. * For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/0ee07f3d-b5c4-486f-a28a-ff096dbe995b.JPG/r0_50_607_393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg