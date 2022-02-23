newsletters, editors-pick-list,

SHOALHAVEN City Council will use $1.442 million funding under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants to give a "much loved" local campground a much needed makeover and upgrade. Council will add another $1.4 million to the project, which according to Shoalhaven Water Executive Manager Rob Horner, will totally revamp he Danjera Dam camping ground and recreation area and actually formalilse the area's operation. The upgrade will include toilet facilities and even a fireproof "bunker" area which would provide a safe refuge for anyone caught out in the area at the time of fires. There are also plans to create a live-in caretaker's residence and to bring in a formalised booking system for the camping area. The Danjera Dam, which provides Shoalhaven's water supply, along with the camping area is owned by council's Shoalhaven Water operations. Read more: "Currently, camping at Danjera Dam is unregulated and unsupervised, with the site prone to overcrowding, environmental degradation and vandalism during peak times," Mr Horner said. "The project will transform this unique natural setting into a recreational draw while providing a focal hub for the surrounding rural community and infrastructure to help enhance bushfire resilience. "While the area will remain a camping location we will be installing facilities. "We are aiming to formalise the area, while at the same time have a campsite design that fits the surrounding environment." It is envisaged by council that up to 40 camping sites for tents would be available. "The area is not open to caravans," Mr Horner said. "It's a well-known camping spot for many, many years but it has been operated in a very informal manner and there has been, at times, unruly behaviour in the past. "Council is looking to clean up the site, and formalise camping, including the allocation of camping spots. The aim is to have the area properly managed." The project has DA consent and was identified in the Shoalhaven 2021/22 Delivery Program Operational Plan (DPOP), with council, through Shoalhaven Water, committing $1.4m in the 2022/23 financial year for the project The project will also include the construction of a communications tower and building to double as a community meeting room and bushfire refuge facility. There will be upgrades to a basic camping ground including a caretaker's residence and camper amenities. The access road will be upgraded, a car park created along with an amenities block, pedestrian paths and upgrade to the boat ramp for day visitation Recreational facilities, including two floating pontoons, picnic tables, seating, walking trails to heritage sites and interpretive displays. "This is an exciting project," Mr Horner said. "And we are very grateful to the federal government for this funding which will go a long way to helping to undertake the improvement work. "With only one road in and one road out of the location, there is the possibility of people being trapped in the area at the time of a bushfire. "In situations, people at the campground might not be able to use the road to get out as it may be closed, which is why we are building a fireproof facility which could be used as a last resort for anyone trapped there during a bushfire." He said having a caretaker's residence would allow for a "full time presence at the location and might be enough to deter unruly behaviour". Council rangers will also be making regular trips to the campground to ensure those camping there are those who have correctly booked in. Mr Horner said around 80 per cent of the design for the project is complete with the plan to start construction in the next financial year, and the hope is to have the work completed by the end of that financial year "We still have to finish the design and the tender process," he said. "And we will then work with the contractor to decide how the work will be undertaken. If we will just segment off certain areas for work or close the whole facility. "It is more likely the facility will close at some point during the project but we are unsure how long will be required to allow the work to be done - those are issues to be addressed with the successful contractor." The Australian Government has provided funding to local community projects in Gilmore under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program, with 43 local projects receiving $42,758,367 in support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/65ede1c5-e952-4f4e-be17-539d5dc27e9a.jpg/r0_69_930_594_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg