Celebrations of the opening of Bundanon will be marked with a First Peoples-led festival called IMPULSE on March 5. It will include a program of live music, workshops, talks and artist activations and is a community celebration of the stories of this unique place, old and new. Artists including Miiesha, Nooky, Kee'ahn, Djinama Yilaga Choir, Kyarna Rose and Matty Walker, The Drifting Doolagahls and Ngaran Ngaran Dancers will perform on stage. Workshops and talks will be presented by Nooky, Uncle Steve Russell, Aunty Julie Freeman and Clive Freeman, and Gadhungal Murring. The festival's creative producers are Uncle Richard Scott-Moore and Candice Scott-Moore, with support from Maddison Wellington and Rebecca Moore. Festival-goers will be able to experience Bundanon's inaugural exhibition, From Impulse to Action, which draws on the creative energy of experimentation. At IMPULSE Festival, audiences will experience performances by exhibiting artists Tina Havelock Stevens and Jo Lloyd, Skye Saxon and Kaitlen Wellington. A pop-up bar by local winery Cupitt's Estate will be on-site, as well as a range of food stalls. Visitors can also pre-book a picnic hamper to enjoy on the grounds. Bundanon will have a shuttle bus operating between Nowra, Bomaderry Station, North Nowra and Bundanon.

Act on impulse at Bundanon festival

PERFORMER: Miiesha will be among those on stage at Bundanon's IMPULSE Festival. Photo: Supplied

