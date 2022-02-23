Shoalhaven Regional Gallery is delighted to share the news that its popular annual exhibition of HSC visual artworks will return on Saturday, March 5. New Horizons showcases students' brilliant and imaginative artworks from public and private schools throughout the Shoalhaven. It always offers a great insight into the things that matter to today's young adults. This year's works are linked by an inward focus, exploring personal identity and relationships with other people and nature, culture, and history. A wide range of materials has been used, from delicate porcelain to photography to bright, bold paintings, making for an engaging celebration of local talent not to be missed. Continuing until March 26, prominent Sydney artist Peter Sharp presents Accidental Tourist - plein air paintings selected from his practice over the past 30 years. These works reflect the artist's travels around regional and remote Australia and have become part of his 'toolkit' for larger abstract works. The works have been created all over Australia, from the deserts of Broken Hill to Tasmania's Bay of Fires and, of course, the Shoalhaven, as the artist is a regular visitor to Conjola. He has created work from Bundanon especially for the show. Sharp hones in on the textures, objects and colours that give these places unique character and explores the very notion of landscape. Sharp will lead an exclusive outdoor painting class at the beautiful Voyager Park in Huskisson on Saturday, March 12. Over years of making paintings in the landscape, Sharp has gleaned some practical techniques and creative and technical 'hacks' he's happy to pass on to help others improve their plein air practice. A limited number of tickets remain, so make sure to book soon online at the site shoalhavenregionalgallery.com.au/bookings. The three beautiful and diverse exhibitions that are currently on display at the gallery will close this Saturday, February 26. It is time to schedule a visit if you haven't had a chance to see them yet. Regenerate looks at how Australian bushland responds to fire through a stunning curtain of pattern and colour made up of thousands of individually decorated leaf templates contributed by members of the Shoalhaven community. Louisa Chircop's Nebuchadnezzar Tree Dreaming explores power, lust, greed, pleasure, guilt and emotional, spiritual and physical deprivation through delicate works on paper and ceramics. Kanun Onsel's Illusions Aboard comprises highly refined monochrome panels in unique geometric patterns inspired by interpretations of angles and illusions on walls, buildings, and architectural sites. With so much to see, art appreciators will be sure to get their artistic fix at the gallery throughout the month of March.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/EPJMFvETpvLvtfsQ9ZEeUX/f9e99b08-8e70-4265-a805-ef44f0d50cbe.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

New Horizons, popular HSC student exhibition returns

NEW HORIZONS: Sidney Hall, Kiama High School, Infinitesimal Interactions. Photo: Supplied Shoalhaven Regional Gallery is delighted to share the news that its popular annual exhibition of HSC visual artworks will return on Saturday, March 5.

New Horizons showcases students' brilliant and imaginative artworks from public and private schools throughout the Shoalhaven.

It always offers a great insight into the things that matter to today's young adults.

This year's works are linked by an inward focus, exploring personal identity and relationships with other people and nature, culture, and history.

A wide range of materials has been used, from delicate porcelain to photography to bright, bold paintings, making for an engaging celebration of local talent not to be missed. Continuing until March 26, prominent Sydney artist Peter Sharp presents Accidental Tourist - plein air paintings selected from his practice over the past 30 years.

These works reflect the artist's travels around regional and remote Australia and have become part of his 'toolkit' for larger abstract works.

The works have been created all over Australia, from the deserts of Broken Hill to Tasmania's Bay of Fires and, of course, the Shoalhaven, as the artist is a regular visitor to Conjola.

He has created work from Bundanon especially for the show.

Sharp hones in on the textures, objects and colours that give these places unique character and explores the very notion of landscape. Sharp will lead an exclusive outdoor painting class at the beautiful Voyager Park in Huskisson on Saturday, March 12.

Over years of making paintings in the landscape, Sharp has gleaned some practical techniques and creative and technical 'hacks' he's happy to pass on to help others improve their plein air practice.

A limited number of tickets remain, so make sure to book soon online at the site shoalhavenregionalgallery.com.au/bookings. The three beautiful and diverse exhibitions that are currently on display at the gallery will close this Saturday, February 26.

It is time to schedule a visit if you haven't had a chance to see them yet.

Regenerate looks at how Australian bushland responds to fire through a stunning curtain of pattern and colour made up of thousands of individually decorated leaf templates contributed by members of the Shoalhaven community.

Louisa Chircop's Nebuchadnezzar Tree Dreaming explores power, lust, greed, pleasure, guilt and emotional, spiritual and physical deprivation through delicate works on paper and ceramics.

Kanun Onsel's Illusions Aboard comprises highly refined monochrome panels in unique geometric patterns inspired by interpretations of angles and illusions on walls, buildings, and architectural sites. With so much to see, art appreciators will be sure to get their artistic fix at the gallery throughout the month of March.

SHARE