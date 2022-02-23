Paula Bevan will visit Nowra and Ulladulla libraries to speak about her latest novel, Daughter of the Hunter Valley. The story centres around Madeleine Barker-Trent, who reeling from her mother's death, arrives in the newly colonised Hunter River to find her father's promises are nothing more than a halcyon dream. A day later, after a dubious accident, she becomes the sole owner of a thousand acres of bushland, with only three convicts and overseer Daniel Coulter for company. Determined to fulfil her family's aspirations, Maddy refuses to return to England. She braves everything the beautiful but wild Australian country can throw at her. But when a scandalous secret and a new arrival threaten to destroy all she's worked for, her future looks bleak. Daughter of the Hunter Valley is a captivating historical tale of one young woman's grit and determination to carve out her place on the riverbank. Betty O'Neill is a Sydney based writer and teacher with a lively curiosity and a passion for learning. She, too, will be visiting Nowra and Ulladulla libraries to speak about her debut novel, The Other Side of Absence. Fifty-five years after he deserted her family, Betty becomes determined to solve the mystery of her absent father and discover exactly who Antoni Jagielski was. But what also becomes clear, through writing The Other Side of Absence, is the illumination of parts of her own life; as the only child of a single parent, Betty was fostered out to different families and then sent to boarding school at age nine. Betty's search takes her to Poland, where she unexpectedly inherits a family apartment from a half-sister she never met. Sifting through photos, letters, and other clues from her father's life, she puts together a more complete picture of Antoni. To book for these events, visit shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or phone Nowra Library on 4429 3705 or Ulladulla Library on 4444 8820.

Shoalhaven Libraries' author events set to entertain

Paula Bevan will visit Nowra and Ulladulla libraries to speak about her latest novel, Daughter of the Hunter Valley.

The story centres around Madeleine Barker-Trent, who reeling from her mother's death, arrives in the newly colonised Hunter River to find her father's promises are nothing more than a halcyon dream.

A day later, after a dubious accident, she becomes the sole owner of a thousand acres of bushland, with only three convicts and overseer Daniel Coulter for company. Determined to fulfil her family's aspirations, Maddy refuses to return to England. She braves everything the beautiful but wild Australian country can throw at her.

But when a scandalous secret and a new arrival threaten to destroy all she's worked for, her future looks bleak.

Daughter of the Hunter Valley is a captivating historical tale of one young woman's grit and determination to carve out her place on the riverbank. Betty O'Neill is a Sydney based writer and teacher with a lively curiosity and a passion for learning. She, too, will be visiting Nowra and Ulladulla libraries to speak about her debut novel, The Other Side of Absence. Fifty-five years after he deserted her family, Betty becomes determined to solve the mystery of her absent father and discover exactly who Antoni Jagielski was.

But what also becomes clear, through writing The Other Side of Absence, is the illumination of parts of her own life; as the only child of a single parent, Betty was fostered out to different families and then sent to boarding school at age nine. Betty's search takes her to Poland, where she unexpectedly inherits a family apartment from a half-sister she never met.

Sifting through photos, letters, and other clues from her father's life, she puts together a more complete picture of Antoni. To book for these events, visit shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or phone Nowra Library on 4429 3705 or Ulladulla Library on 4444 8820.