Before Australian couples met online - they met on the dance floor in a hall - in every town. To celebrate this culture and countless memories, the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre presents The Rivoli by the award-winning Dance Makers Collective at the Ulladulla Civic Centre and the Kangaroo Valley Hall in late March. From the early 1930s, the Rivoli Dance Palace in Parramatta was Western Sydney's favourite dance hall. It was a place where entire families could gather to share in dancing and music. Demolished in 1973 to make way for an office development, nothing remains of 'The Riv' except the stories of the people who danced there. The Rivoli's director, Miranda Wheen was inspired by stories of this iconic dance hall. "I am fascinated with the surprising ways that dance intersects with every day," she said. "Hearing about a place like the Rivoli, replicated in so many Australian communities, made me long for something like that now." The Dance Makers Collective recently visited the Shoalhaven to record locals' stories, and memories - everything from riding horses along bush tracks to dances at Kangaroo Valley Hall to nipping out to the pub for a drink in between band sets. Some of these anecdotes will feature in the shows. Wheen says audiences can expect "a celebration of dance in all its forms - the graceful, the electric, the downright silly! The dance halls of a time gone by as well as today's nightclubs with bodies sweating and thrumming. On stage are some of the country's best contemporary dancers, joined by local young people for a big finale." Tickets are strictly limited. To find out more about this incredible show or to book seats visit shoalhavenentertainment.com.au or phone the box office on 4429 5757.

The Rivoli brings dance memories to life

