The Bunnings South Nowra site has sold for $65.3 million. Charter Hall Direct Industrial Fund No.4 (DIF4) has acquired the property, fronting the Princes Highway. It is the 66th Bunnings warehouse, Charter Hall, a leading property investment management company, has purchased across its portfolios. The sale by JLL represents a yield of four per cent. Read more: Charter Hall Direct CEO Steven Bennett, said, DIF4's acquisition of Bunnings Nowra adds to the fund's growing portfolio of high quality properties with strong tenant covenants. "Bunnings is arguably one of Australia's most trusted businesses and we are proud to add its Nowra store to the fund's long term and resilient tenants," he said. With a prominent 240 metre frontage, it is the only Bunnings in the trade area and the largest on the NSW South Coast. The property is a near new, full format warehouse, offering limited capital expenditure over the remaining 11-year lease term. This acquisition raises the number of Bunnings properties across Charter Hall's portfolios to 66, representing a gross annual value of almost $3.7 billion. The total site area of 29,350 square metres (sqm) is completely covered by the Bunnings operation and includes an approximate gross leasable area of 17,982 sqm and parking for 428 cars. JLL's Retail Investments (Australia), Sam Hatcher and Nick Willis brokered the sale. Mr Hatcher said, large format Bunnings stores remain very competitively sought after by majority of buyer types. "They are arguably one of the most secure covenants in Australia," he said. "Bunnings Warehouses have been among the most highly sought-after real estate assets since the onset of the pandemic. "The long leases appeal to investors seeking a defensive and stable income, particularly given the strength of the Bunnings covenant and underlying business performance." The brand-new Bunnings Nowra complex opened in January 2021 and features a large main warehouse, a timber trade sales area with a five-lane timber drive through, outdoor nursery and landscape yard, a café and under croft car parking for 428 cars. The former store was demolished in late 2019 to make way for the new $27.8 million building. Mr Willis said since the onset of the pandemic, there has been more than $1.2 billion of Bunnings transactions, with 12 sales in 2021 totalling $496 million. "In 2020, there were eight transactions totalling $701 million," he said. "This figure is bolstered by the $353.2 million portfolio acquired by Charter Hall Long WALE Hardware Partnership. "This level of investment activity is being driven by the increasing weight of capital locally and offshore seeking exposure to both Bunnings and supermarket based assets. "However, supply is becoming increasingly constrained which is driving compression in the sector." Monthly spending on household goods is still impressively 37 per cent above its pre-COVID level, and homewares has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of COVID-related themes and the significant rise in home renovations. Do you have something to say about an issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the South Coast Register, and here for the Ulladulla Times.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/516b4478-e229-48a7-8460-b49ba02251df.jpg/r0_148_2000_1278_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg