coronavirus,

There were 474 positive COVID-19 test results (cases) notified for the 24 hour period to 4pm Monday in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, including 85 cases in the Shoalhaven Local Government area. A total of 286 cases were from Wollongong LGA, 95 cases from Shellharbour LGA and eight cases from Kiama LGA. One man in his 80s from Wollongong LGA, who was not vaccinated, died. That is a jump of 30 cases in the Shoalhaven, after 55 cases were recorded until 4pm Sunday. Monday's results include 123 positive PCR tests and 351 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs). Read more: For the same period the previous day, ISLHD recorded 276 new cases and three deaths. NSW recorded 8752 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm, a big jump on yesterday's 4916 cases and the highest daily case tally since Friday when 9243 COVID-19 cases were recorded. Locally, a breakdown on the number of COVID-19 cases in the district's hospitals is not currently available. From Tuesday, ISLHD will no longer be providing a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by postcode, however updates will still include the total new cases for the district as well as a breakdown by each of the area's four Local Government Areas. ISLHD introduced postcode level reporting last year as a guide to alert the community that COVID-19 may be circulating in their suburb and surrounds. Given the significant increase in local cases reported since the emergence of the Omicron variant, postcode data is now much less relevant to the overall prevalence of COVID-19 in the community. Everyone is encouraged to act in a COVID safe manner and remain vigilant to the symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of where they live. To view case data for the ISLHD visit https://bit.ly/ISLHD-case-numbers and for a full list of local testing clinic locations visit: https://bit.ly/ISLHD-COVID-testing. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here . If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/d6d3bf4b-d03d-4752-ae29-9e7c5652c576.jpg/r2_51_1020_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg