So what does it take to be a NSW Ambulance Special Operations Rescue Paramedic? Well nine Shoalhaven-based paramedics got a little taste of what could be ahead of them taking part in the Special Operations rescue trial in Nowra. The participants were put through an exhaustive set of tasks in the pool, on land, tests on their mechanical aptitude, problem solving, before their clinical skills were also put to the test. NSW Ambulance Riverina District Manager, Inspector Eamonn Purcell, who coordinated the trial, which will see successful participants accepted into a two-month long specialist training course in Sydney, said the course and the trial for that matter was "not for the faint hearted." "We had a number of selection criterias the participants have to pass to even be considered for the Special Operations course," he said. "We put them through an exhaustive series of mechanical aptitude and physical fitness tests to ensure they are up to the task. "The trial was tough, but the course is even harder again and we do have a number of participants withdraw. "It's not an easy course to pass." The trial was one of a number around the state, which will eventually lead to 12 participants taking part in the courses which run each March and August. "We have had around 70 participants nominate for the trials which is fantastic - big numbers - we've never had numbers like that previously." And if you think you might be up to the task - here's just a snippet of what the trialists went through. A three minute stepper carrying a 20 kilogram pack, where participants use a piece of gym equipment to undertake at least 50 steps per minute. That was immediately followed by two minutes of CPR simulation on a dummy, followed by a walk carrying up to 20kg of equipment. They then had to move an 80kg dummy, acting as an unconscious casualty, for a certain distance in a certain period of time. Into the pool and they had to undertake an underwater swim for 15 metres, not breaking the surface, simulating having to dive down and to rescue someone - all done in overalls, without any goggles or other equipment. Swim 200m, again in overalls, in eight minutes before treading water with their chin out of the water for 10 minutes. "In overalls this is pretty rigorous," Insp. Purcell said. This is followed by a 3.5km pack (20kg) march which has to be completed within 35 minutes. Then comes a 20-minute mechanical aptitude exam about cogs and wheels, before having to demonstrate a skill they have already been shown. Applicants then have to perform a number of knots in a certain time frame. "Assuming they finish all that and pass every element they then go through a 30 minute interview where the applicant's clinical and organisational skills are put to test," Insp. Purcell said. "If they pass they are then out on the list for the course proper." Of course the participants are already qualified paramedics and have undergone four years of training and work to even be considered. Success will see them undertake a eight week full time course in Sydney at the Special Operations base at Bankstown as well as using various venues around Sydney as part of their training. "They eat, sleep and do nothing but rescue," Inspc. Purcell said. "It's a very physically demanding course and that's why the trials are so hard - the course proper itself is harder again. "The trials are quite unpleasant and uncomfortable - we have to place them in that sort of environment to see how they react. They must meet a minimum standard and will be pushed even further on the course. "It is a big commitment and they are away from family for those whole eight weeks." They also get used to the special operations skillset - like abseiling, doing vertical work - being able to work across canyons, cliffs and bushland settings - areas where a normal paramedic is not trained or equipped to do. "It gives NSW Ambulance the ability and capability to put a person who is fully trained and equipped to perform in any situation we need to, even if it is not our or particular rescue field - we can still be assigned and carry out the job," Insp. Purcell said. Once fully trained the Special Operations Rescue Paramedics are assigned to rescue trucks around the state - such as Nowra, Wagga, Singleton, Tamworth, Rutherford and Cowra. Across the state there are around 90 Special Operations Rescue Paramedics, with more than a dozen in the Shoalhaven alone.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/777e69f1-11b3-4100-8cd4-2067c7d7fabc.JPG/r6_376_4018_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg