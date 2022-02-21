news, latest-news,

The opportunity to nominate a Shoalhaven emergency service person, or a member of the NSW Police, who has demonstrated extraordinary service to the community, is again available. In keeping with Rotary's motto of "Service Above Self", the Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards (SESCA) acknowledge community service of NSW Police and Emergency Services personnel in the Shoalhaven. Four Rotary clubs in the Shoalhaven - Berry, Bomaderry, Milton-Ulladulla and Nowra - are pleased to promote this important local recognition program. It's the fourth year the awards have been organised in the Shoalhaven, with the agency winners nominated for the respective state awards. Read more: These awards are now open to all Shoalhaven-based personnel, both paid and volunteer, from the NSW Police and Emergency Service agencies in the Shoalhaven - Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Rural Fire Service, Marine Rescue NSW, NSW State Emergency Service, NSW Ambulance, Surf Lifesaving NSW and NSW Police Force. This year, the SESCA team welcomes Nowra Fire and Rescue Captain John Dun AFSM, as an associate ambassador. He will complement the work done by ambassador Dr Peter Taylor. John, was the NSW Rotary Emergency Services Community Awards (RESCA) winner for Fire and Rescue for 2021. "It was an absolute honour to be nominated by the community last year with so many other worthy recipients," Captain Dun said. "I was fortunate enough to attend the Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards night, and the one thing that struck me that evening was how many people that were nominated that I did not know. "Living in the Shoalhaven all my life I thought I knew everyone, but obviously that's not the case. "It was at that point that I realised that this is what the Emergency Service Awards are all about. "It recognises the quiet achievers, the men and women that go about their business serving their communities every day without fuss or fanfare, both volunteer and paid. "It was truly a humbling experience listening to their contributions. "I highly recommend members of the community to take the time to nominate an emergency service member, especially the quiet achievers." Rotary sincerely thanks this year's many partners and supporters of the awards. Principal partners - Bakers Delight and Shoalhaven City Council; Gold Partner - 2ST/PowerFM; Silver Partners - Choice Pharmacy and Vincentia Dental Care; Bronze Partners - Hotondo Homes South Coast and Manildra; and supporters - Nowra Mazda and Nowra Printing Company. More partners and supporters are encouraged to join. If you are interested to make a contribution, contact the SESCA Chair Shoalhaven RESCA (rescawards.org.au) Now is your opportunity to nominate an Emergency Service member, or policeman, who gave their all during the fires, floods, local incidents and/or pandemic ; and who you know has made a significant contribution to the community, including other areas of community service other than their ESA role. You can make a nomination by going to the website Shoalhaven RESCA (rescawards.org.au) and follow the steps listed. Nominations close at 5pm on Thursday, March 31. Do you have something to say about an issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the South Coast Register, and here for the Ulladulla Times.

