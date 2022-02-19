news, latest-news,

The Australian Beach Volleyball Tour (ABVT) has made its way to Mollymook this weekend for the inaugural Mollymook Open and the first day of the event was truly one to behold. Continuing on from the fantastic tournament at Cobram earlier this month, this tournament saw a number of hungry teams looking to secure some big time wins. The tournament kicked off at 8am yesterday, with a Qualifying Tournament where teams looked to secure top four positioning to go onto the elite division pool. 23 men's teams and 17 women's teams competed in the qualifiers with the best four from each pool then getting a chance to go up against the elite teams. While it is an awesome opportunity to go into the elite division. Matching up against the best of the best after already playing two to three other games that day, while the elite teams are fully rested is definitely a tall task. The Elite Division seeding is worked out from previous competitions and your points accumulated, with match-ups working with the classic format of First vs Sixteenth and so on. The first matches of the Elite Division kicked off at 4pm, with Gold Coast 2018 Commenwealth Games gold medalist and Tokyo Olympian Chris McHugh and his new partner Paul Burnett headlining the event. It didn't come as a surprise to see the dynamic duo comfortably win their match in two sets as their experience and athleticism was just too much for the other side to handle as they dug and spiked their way to victory. Their opponent was smaller, meaning if they had any chance of winning, they would have had to utilise speed to counteract the defense of the other side and keep them on their toes. Unfortunately a lot of their offensive possessions were telegraphed making it easy for the number one seed to defend. "We just wanted to be aggressive. It's a bit windy today and sometimes when it's windy you can be a bit tentative so we committed to playing an aggressive game style, spreading the ball around and it managed to pay off," said Paul Burnett in regards to their strategy. "Ultimately in the start of a new team you are going to have some times where you don't quite find each other on the court and it's just about wearing that and working together to move past that," said Chris McHugh. "We want to continue to execute our game which we believe will ultimately help us against the best teams in the world, so we try and emulate that every time we step on the court." Phoebe Bell and Stefanie Fejes are off to a great start too in their quest to defend their Cobram crown, defeating their opponent in two sets as well. With only one competition under their belt as a duo, they quickly seem to be developing good chemistry off the back of the last tournament. "We wanted to bring that rhythm from the last competition straight into this event and I felt like we did that in our first game. It was a lot of fun," said Phoebe Bell. "For us, we play with a lot of freedom and just have fun on court really. We have our offensive and defensive strategies but the whole underlying concept of our team is freedom," she said. Heading into today's events both teams will again play another elite division match before heading to the quarter finals this afternoon. Sunday will see the semi-finals played in the morning and then the finals in the afternoon which is sure to be a can't miss event. "It's a picturesque spot, and Mollymook is such a great place to be, and I encourage everyone to come down and have a look," Mr McHugh said. The events will be taking place all weekend on Mollymook Beach in-front of the Surf Club.

