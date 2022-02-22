newsletters, editors-pick-list,

SOUTH COAST residents can expect some additional military helicopter activity in the area with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) set to conduct counter-terrorism training in NSW between February and April. The counter-terrorism training will be staged in Jervis Bay and the Eurobodalla, along with Sydney, Wollongong and Port Macquarie. The training will be conducted during the day and night, involving responses to simulated terrorist scenarios. Defence says the public should not be alarmed if they see or hear military helicopters, vehicles and military personnel carrying weapons. Read more: No ammunition will be used during the training. Local NSW Police and councils are aware of the training program. Executive Officer of 6th Aviation Regiment, Major Sacheen Gallop, said ADF personnel were looking forward to the opportunity to use the selected areas for this essential training. "Aviation training to support counter-terrorism activities is designed to be complex, and is required to be undertaken in locations unfamiliar to the aircrew," Major Gallop said. "We're very much looking forward to using these areas to help our helicopter crews and personnel continue to sustain our world-class counter terrorism response capability. "We acknowledge these activities may result in some noise disturbance for residents in the vicinity, but I want to reassure everybody this is essential to provide our personnel with realistic training." This training must continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic as it is essential to ensure the ADF is operating at the highest level of capability to respond where required to support Australia's national interests. "Defence continues to adhere to government guidelines on reducing the spread of COVID-19," Major Gallop said. "Defence will not take any risks with the health of local residents and for everybody's safety we ask that if you do see or hear the training, please maintain your distance. Defence was unable to provide further information regarding the training, when it will be held in the various areas and at what times, in order to protect operational tactics, techniques and procedures.

