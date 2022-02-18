news, latest-news,

Rev your engines and strap yourselves in - professional motocross riders from all over Australia will be tearing up the Nowra Speedway for an action-packed weekend. Prize money totalling $20,000 will be up for grabs across three classes of racing - and they won't be any ordinary races. The Australian Motocross Invitational will take a unique short format of five riders at a time on a wide track, which will allow for "spectacular viewing" of stunts from the crowds. The South Coast Register visited the riders at the Nowra Speedway ahead of the event and caught up with some competitors, including Sussex Inlet's Matt Moss. The nine-time winner of Australian motocross championships said he's thrilled to return home and is hungry for a win - no matter what it takes. "We're definitely gonna try run up into someone or do what we need to do, whether that's a takeout," he said. "We all definitely want to win." Read more: Robbie Maddison returns to the South Coast for another world first Moss said the seasoned competitors won't be familiar with the short, sharp style of races. "Riders from all over the country are here for this," he said. "We're so used to just one race for 30 minutes - if we make a mistake we've usually got a long time to catch up - this isn't gonna be like that," he said. "The track allows itself for a wide open race so it's gonna make for some great intense racing." The Australian Motocross Invitational will run on Saturday, followed by a Monster Truck Madness event on Sunday. Sunday's program will finish with a one-off demolition derby winner-take-all competition, featuring popular stunt performer, Robbie Maddison. Maddo will take the speedway on four wheels and has promised one thing: destruction. Current Australian motocross champion, Luke Clout, was the first to receive an invitation for the event and said he jumped at the opportunity to compete. Clout added the race will help the riders prepare for the upcoming motocross national championships in five weeks. "We've had our whole team come up for this event," he said. "We're using it as a team bonding session and a big shake down for the championships." The action will be held at the Nowra Speedway complex, just off Albatross Road at Nowra, from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday and Juniors on Sunday from noon to 3pm. Following the cancellation of the 2021 Australian Supercross Championship, the event was confirmed and made possible with the NSW Regional Accelerated Events Fund, designed to stimulate events back into regional towns. Single and two-day passes are available at MAPevents.com.au or Trybooking.com. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

