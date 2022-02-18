news, latest-news,

As the Shoalhaven enjoys the first day of new COVID freedoms the llawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District said 483 people tested positive to COVID-19 in the latest 24-hour period. And sadly a man in his 60s from Shoalhaven Local Government Area died in the reporting period. From midnight revellers were allowed back on the dance floor in our bars and clubs, while a QR check-in is no longer required when visiting shops and restaurants. Read more: The latest COVID results include 210 positive PCR tests and 273 positive rapid antigen tests. Statewide, there were recorded 9,9243 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There were 1381 COVID-19 patients in hospital - down from 1447 the previous day - with 92 in ICU. Locally, there were 271 cases from Wollongong Local Government Area, 87 cases from Shellharbour LGA 108 cases from Shoalhaven LGA and 17 cases from Kiama LGA. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here . If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

