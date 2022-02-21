Michael Blanch granted bail with strict conditions after being charged with sexual touching and intimidation offences

news, latest-news,

A Sanctuary Point man who allegedly sexually touched a boy at a pool change room in Vincentia has been granted bail with strict conditions. Michael Blanch appeared via a video link at Nowra Local Court on Friday, after he was charged with multiple offences, including sexual touching and intimidation counts earlier this week. Police charged the 41-year-old with two counts of stalk and intimidate; two counts of wilful and obscene exposure in public; four counts of common assault; one count of intentionally sexually touch child aged between 10 and 16 years. He was represented by a Sydney-based solicitor who applied for his release and instructed he would enter not guilty pleas. The solicitor told the court Blanch attended the centre's gym on a "daily basis" and argued strict bail conditions would protect the community. "My client being in the vicinity and being in this place on multiple occasions could be something misconstrued as sinister," the solicitor said. Police prosecutor Phil Morrison argued for Blanch to remain behind bars. "Due to the danger and safety of victims ... they are a serious set of facts against young persons within our community, despite the fact that Mr Blanch comes before the court with a clear record," said Mr Morrison. Magistrate Lisa Viney ordered bail with strict conditions. "Despite the serious charges he is facing ... the AVO would ameliorate the court's concerns of endangering the community," said Magistrate Viney. Under the bail conditions, the accused must reside at Sanctuary Point, report to Bay and Basin police weekly, not be with or contact any child under the age of 18 apart from his children and only in company of another adult, not attend the Bay and Basin Leisure Centre or any public swimming pool, not to attend Huskisson soccer field, and comply with the AVO. Blanch will reappear at court Tuesday, April 5. - Correction An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported: We regret the errors.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/1a6a6dad-353e-471b-a42d-db01c4ad6b50.jpg/r0_131_1125_767_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg