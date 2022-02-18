news, latest-news,

A man will face court over sexual touching and intimidation offences alleged to have taken place at a Shoalhaven leisure centre. Detectives from the South Coast Police District investigated reports of two boys - aged 13 - had been assaulted and sexually touched by a man in a change room at a leisure centre in the region on Wednesday, February 16. Police will allege the offences took place on a number of occasions between October 2021 and February 2022. Following inquiries, a 41-year-old man was arrested in the carpark of the leisure centre about 5pm Thursday. He was taken to Nowra Police Station, where he was charged with nine offences: two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm; two counts of wilful and obscene exposure in/near public place/school; four counts of common assault; intentionally sexually touch child aged between 10 and 16 years. The man was refused bail and will appear at Nowra Local Court on Friday. Read more crime and court here. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/92b54431-3d0d-461d-afbe-df063825245f.jpg/r2_0_719_405_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg