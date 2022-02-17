news, latest-news,

The NSW Rural Fire Service Shoalhaven branch have brought a fire under control at Tomerong. RFS responded to calls at 11:46am on Thursday to investigate a smoke sighting in the area of Parma Road. Through a robust search, ground crews located the source of the smoke off Evelyn Road, Tomerong. Fire fighters were able to bring the fire under control and moved it to a contained status at 6:20pm. RFS reminded residents the bush fire season for the Shoalhaven is still current and the incident serves as a reminder that fires can still start even with the region receiving rainfall. "We ask the public to remain clear of the area whilst our crews conduct their work into the night," RFS said in a Facebook post. RFS also reminded to only call triple zero to report a fire that is unattended.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/122dbe01-0d9e-469a-8e7e-313953cbf793.PNG/r3_2_1151_651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg