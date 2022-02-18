news, latest-news,

We all get sent those annoying scam texts - but here's a text you shouldn't ignore. NSW Police are now using a new tool - geo-targeted SMS texts - and this is one text that might just save a life. It's not a scam. Sure, scam texts are becoming increasingly common, and its natural to be wary of messages from unknown numbers, especially if they contain web links. Over the past few weeks a number few South Coast residents have received such texts. Just this week, Illawarra police used the method to send out a message about a missing Warilla man, who was located by a member of the public. Police use these geo-targeted SMS texts in missing persons cases to appeal for information. We send an automated message to anyone within 5km (in metropolitan areas) or 20km (in regional areas) of the missing person's last reported location. Read more: Members of the public have previously called in the text messages to police, worried they were being scammed, but let me assure you the texts from +61 444 444 444 are the real deal. The text message is sent to people in the area - tens of thousands of people can be reached, and they become police's eyes and ears. It's hoped by using the technology members of the public who are out and about will report what they see. We can see if there's any CCTV in nearby areas to support the possible sightings. For those worried that a text from police might be a scam, there are a few ways to tell. The message will always come from the same mobile number,+61 444 444 444, and the message will always include a link to an image of the missing person. Remember that you can Dob in a Druggie any time you like by contacting Nowra Police on 4421 9699 or ringing Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000. If it looks suss, report it. Do not drink and drive. As always, in case of emergency, call (000). Non Emergencies contact Police Assistance Line on 131444 or your local police. To provide anonymous information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Domestic and Family Violence Info visit www.police.nsw.gov.au. Shoalhaven Domestic Violence Officers. 4421 9666 or 4421 9665. Email shoaldvlo@police.nsw.gov.au Don't forget. Cops are tops. Read more: Crime/Court

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/6f341dd6-3d5f-4a4c-8105-3676b49b3c1b_rotated_270.JPG/r0_690_2304_1992_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg