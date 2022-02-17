newsletters, editors-pick-list,

FOR the past 25 years they have been one of the staples of the Nowra Show No, it's not that favourite ride, food outlet or attraction, it's been the Bomaderry Rotary Club. And I bet a lot of you haven't even noticed them. The Rotary Club has done the mammoth job of manning the gates at each year's Nowra Show. And it is a huge job where up 60 volunteers are needed each year over the two days of the show. Over the 25 years it equates to thousands of volunteers. Read more: Nowra Show Society overcomes COVID worries to hold an outstanding 2022 show And that volunteer work was recognised on Monday night when Nowra Show Society chief gate steward Robyn Nelson and 2022 Nowra Showgirl Imogen Clarke made a special presentation to Bomaderry Rotary Club to mark the quarter of a century of work. The club was also presented with $3500 for the weekend's work which will be used to continue to support the many local groups, organisations and projects Bomaderry Rotary backs each year. Bomaderry Rotary treasurer, and coordinator of the show gate program John Merritt said the organisation began its work, manning the gate for the Nowra Show, in 1997. "It's been a massive job over the years but one we are happy to do and I think it's been very beneficial for both us as an organisation and the Nowra Show Society," he said. "At a regular show we usually need at least 30 volunteers per day (60 over the two days of the show) to man the gates. Read more: Nowra Show history being prepared for 150th anniversary "Over the years our club numbers have waned somewhat and we have also enlisted other volunteers from throughout the community as well as members' families and friends. "We've had every club member involved at one time or another - we have had thousands of people man the show gates." Among them have been local politicians, local, state and federal, of various persuasions. "That can be tricky at times," Mr Merritt admitted "but we usually have them on at different times, at different gates. "We've had the likes of Gareth Ward as a councilor and state member, State MP Shelley Hancock, Mayor Amanda Findley, Councillor Patricia White and Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips even did a couple of shifts this year, following on from her predecessors, Ann Sudmalis and Jo Gash who both also volunteered over the years." As for the greatest challenge, apart from ensuring everyone is where they need to be at their specific times, Mr Merritt said the weather was the one thing they couldn't control. "Most years the weather is the biggest challenge," he laughed - "we've had a couple of years where we've had 40 plus degrees both days, with hot northerly winds, then in 2020 when it was a free show we had floods. "And through it all, our volunteers are out there doing their thing. "They face the extremes of the weather - the show society was really lucky this year with two almost perfect days. "COVID also threw up a few curve balls this year - some of our volunteers who are either immunocompromised or have vulnerable family members in particular, did not take part. "But we managed through and as usual got the job done. Most years we never seem to have enough people but we manage to get through." He said they can be long days, with the Plunkett Street gate into the cattle and horse areas in particular, opening at 6am each day and closing at 8pm. "Next year that will stretch even further to 8.30pm," he said. "Our volunteers usually do three hour stints, but many get in and cover multiple shifts - some even three shifts in a row. Read more: Tom and Kyleigh Cochrane claim top dairy honours at Nowra Show "And it's not just manning the gates - we also have a couple of volunteers who organise things like water for our workers, and restocking with things like arm bands etc." He said some great friendships have been made over the years. "It's something we, as a club, look forward to," he said. "We are proud and happy to do our bit to help out the community and in particular the show society," he said. "They are a great bunch of people and we've all made a lot of friends through our association." And while the club is paid for its efforts, Mr Merritt said every cent raised "goes back to the community" in some form or another. "The money does go round and round," he said." "Every cent Rotary raises goes back into community in one form or another "We do a lot of work with and support local youth - for instance at the end of June and July we again propose to run our You Turn The Wheel program for year 10 and 11 school students locally, providing them with experiences of driving. "We haven't been able to run the program, which Shoalhaven City Council also supports, over the past two years due to COVID but we are planning on having it back this year. All at no charge to the students. "For more than 50 years we have supported things like the Shoalhaven Eisteddfod, various local schools with book prizes and awards for their end of school presentations as well as various local projects and programs." This year the Nowra Show Society received more than $43,000 in funding from the NSW Government's $200 million Regional Recovery Package specifically the 2022 Country Shows Support Package. Read more: Kia Ora Limousins and Southern Black Simmentals take top gongs at Nowra Beef Show Show society treasurer Jessica Apperley thanked the state government for its support, saying the funding allowed the organisation, in turn, to support the local community. "We were very grateful for the funding and it allows us to give back to the many community groups who make our show such a success each year," she said. "One of the great things about the Nowra Show is how it brings so many community groups together each year. "We have groups like Bomaderry Rotary, Nowra Lions, Illaroo Scouts, Girl Guides, Nowra Town Band, Nowra Pipes and Drums and so many other community groups that play important roles for the Nowra Show Society. "And in turn we are able to support these community organisations."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/4df224ca-3172-4428-a725-c78b1c3cb045.jpg/r589_1004_3111_2429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg