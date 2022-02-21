news, latest-news,

Bike trails south of Nowra that were devastated by the Black Summer bushfires will soon get a new lease on life. The Coondoo bike trail, near Forest Road and Coondoo Road, was much-loved by the South Coast United Mountainbikers (SCUM) group. "We call Coondoo the crown jewel of the South Coast," said SCUM member, Grant Turner. "It was one that suited everybody." This trail, among others, had its infrastructure and surrounding bushland "demolished" by the bushfires two years ago, but they will finally get a makeover after the group received a boost from the federal government's Bushfire Recovery Grant Program. Read more: Vital mental health services to reach more Shoalhaven women after bushfire recovery boost SCUM are "over the moon" to receive more than $500,000 which will allow the group to upgrade the level of infrastructure and accessibility of local trails. "A bunch of our trails were devastated, just demolished," said Grant. "We're wanting to put in new infrastructure and remediate the trails. For example, the road heading into the state forest is often in disrepair...which means you often can't drive your vehicle to get to the trail. "We're also looking to put some new trail work in with permission from NSW State Forest to enhance the the level of trials that we have to offer." Read more: Once maligned Shoalhaven site given a new lease on life SCUM, which has attracted members from Shoalhaven and beyond - including Eurobodalla, Wollongong, Sydney and even Canada - are thrilled the community and visitors will be able to return to upgraded trails for leisurely rides and competitions. "Obviously it will benefit us as a club, but it will have a monster benefit to the whole community and for mountain biking as a sport too," said Grant. "We've got NSW State Titles planned for October. Later in October, there's another called Rocky Trail Entertainment and they bring 350 riders down to the trails each year. "Schools all over the east coast come down for a 'Condoo Classic', where Vincentia High School invites up to 300 students to have a friendly banter competition each year."

