Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander residents in the Shoalhaven can come forward for a COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic this Saturday. The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District will hold the Pfizer clinic at PCYC Shoalhaven, 72 Park Road, Nowra. It will run from 10am to 3.30pm. No appointment is needed. First, second, third (for the immunocompromised), and booster doses will be available at the clinic, as well as vaccinations for children aged five years and over. Read more: Pandemic challenges ramp up calls for lifesaving Aboriginal birthing program Principal Aboriginal health worker at the Shoalhaven Hospital, Sharon Bloxsome, said it was vital for mob to continue to come forward for the vaccine to protect the community. "Vaccination is the only way to stop COVID from spreading in the Aboriginal community and to our loved ones," she said. More than 80 per cent of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population in the Shoalhaven has received a double dose of the vaccine. Read more: Vincentia, Basin View, Worrigee reclassified to reduce doctor shortage Ms Bloxsome said the assistance of local Aboriginal health providers has helped boost these rates further. She encouraged anyone feeling hesitant about the vaccine to come and have a yarn at the clinic. "We've got two really strong Aboriginal services in the community providing vaccinations, the South Coast Aboriginal Medical Service as well as Waminda," she said. "Working together with those organisations to ensure that we get high rates of vaccination in the Shoalhaven. "And we're achieving that, but there's always people that have missed out for various reasons. Maybe they've been hesitant or unable to get the vaccination at certain times. "Having a clinic outside of work hours and where people can have conversations with community will be beneficial." For more information or for travel assistance (taxi voucher) call Sharon on 0423 024 276 or Kristie on 0434 569 735. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

