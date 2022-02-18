St Georges Basin crematorium developers keep rare orchid in their sights

news, latest-news,

The $10 million funeral home planned for St Georges Basin will aid in meeting the region's growing need for such services, say funeral directors. A site at 339 The Wool Road is earmarked for a new crematorium and three chapels, and has been lodged with Shoalhaven City Council. Applicants and owners of Murphy Family Funerals, Craig and Rhianon Murphy, said the Bay and Basin is in need of funeral facilities that will aid in meeting population growth and an increase in death rates. Read more: Crematorium proposed for St Georges Basin raises concerns for conservationist Mr Murphy added these factors have placed heavy demand on current funeral facilities in Worrigee and Ulladulla. "There has been no real increase in funeral home facilities in the northern Shoalhaven for around 25 years," he said. "We are seeing an increase in the death rate and an increase on the demands of the current facilities. "The funeral chapel and crematorium at Worrigee was opened in 1990. It is still the only publicly available, non-denominational funeral facility in the Shoalhaven. "It has internal capacity for 90 people. We often hear...that the Worrigee chapel is too small." Read more: Once maligned Shoalhaven site given a new lease on life Community members expressed concerns the development would threaten a vulnerable orchid species that was found by a local conservationist on the chosen site. Mr Murphy said there was no initial sighting of the leafless tongue orchid after a 12 month review was undertaken by an environmental consultant. He said experts have since found the species there and the design plans will be reviewed. "We sent our environmental assessment team back to our site to conduct further surveys. They too have now found the vulnerable orchid," he said. "We are reviewing our design and plan to minimise the impact on this orchid. Ultimately, if we can we will not be impacting any of these plants. "We have really worked hard to walk the fine line between development and conservation for our project." Read more: Call for more lawnmowing and weed control on Shoalhaven's community spaces The Murphy's hope to reduce travel time for mourners and provide a space where their loved ones "can be farewelled all on the one site" in the Bay and Basin. "Many of our client families are elderly and have expressed their concern about having to travel on the Princes Highway to get to Nowra for funeral arrangement meetings, viewings, to meet clergy and to attend the service," said Mr Murphy. "We are hoping to alleviate this element of stress for them by providing a facility close to their homes." The development will cater for small and larger services, and will include a family wash and dressing room. "We see too that many people are having smaller, more private services...so along with our larger funeral chapel (with 300 seats) we will have a family chapel for 25 attendees," said Mr Murphy. "Most First Nation families that we care for at Murphy's come in and wash and dress their family member who has died, this was very important in the design of our proposed funeral home. "We have planned to build a family wash and dressing room specifically for this need." According to statistics taken by the Murphy's over the last 12 years, 97 per cent of services will have 300 mourners or less. The proposed funeral home facility will occupy 2.5 hectares of the 24 hectare site. The facility will employ 10 to 15 people on a full time and part time basis and around 10 people for casual roles. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

