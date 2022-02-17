news, latest-news,

During the Black Summer bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic, an influx of women sought assistance from mental health services, says a local provider. The mental weight of these disasters, combined with rebuilding homes, an increase in domestic violence, homeschooling children during lockdown, took its toll, according to Tracy Lumb from the Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre. "We've seen a lot of women that we had got to a good mental space, and then they've returned because catastrophic events have retriggered many things," she said. "Unfortunately, we have seen a huge increase in domestic violence due to the stresses and the strains associated with bushfires and COVID. "You look at the last couple of years - work from home, home schooling, lockdowns - women are carers and continue to just do their role but all of these things have enormous impacts." Read more: Shoalhaven sub-acute mental health unit reopens as COVID cases steady Since July, Ms Lumb welcomed 133 new clients to her centre, which provides counselling, financial counselling and social support for women. And now these vital services are soon to expand, after the centre received a much-needed boost of more than $200,000 from the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grant program. This means the Nowra centre can go back to opening five days per week instead of four, as well as expand their service outreach to Sanctuary Point and Ulladulla communities. "It also means our staff will retain their hours," said Ms Lumb. "To be able to expand our services where there's such a need for key areas of counselling and financial counselling is just fantastic." Read more: Vincentia, Basin View, Worrigee reclassified to reduce doctor shortage Ms Lumb, who had not seen steady funding come in for the centre in decades, was over the moon to receive the news she had been a successful grant recipient. "Welcoming that many new clients and having to find spaces services for them when your core funding has not increased over 30 years made it hard," she said. "When I got the phone call, I said to the person, 'do you just want to check that again and make sure it's us?'" she said. "He laughed and said, 'I'm pretty sure there's only one Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre. "I just couldn't believe it. This will make such a difference for our women." Read more: The South Coast projects set to benefit from $42 million bushfire recovery funding

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/ec86bbfe-024c-4378-86cd-34b33928d74a.JPG/r51_445_4608_3020_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg