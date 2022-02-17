newsletters, editors-pick-list,

GP clinics in Vincentia, Basin View and Worrigee are able to recruit overseas doctors and a larger pool of medical practitioners. Local practice principal's, doctors and Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips have been advocating for the Distribution Priority Area (DPA) status of the Shoalhaven to be changed. Following years of lobbying, the DPA status was overturned due to an exceptional circumstances review which assessed patient demographics, absence of services and changes to the workforce. The South Coast Register reported in December that the Shoalhaven would automatically have DPA status from January 1, 2022. On Wednesday, the specific catchments of Nowra-Bomaderry and Sussex Inlet were announced as DPA status, which was not previously recognised. Read more: Once maligned Shoalhaven site given a new lease on life This was a sigh of relief for clinics across these catchments who have been struggled to attract and retain doctors since region lost its DPA status three years ago. Residents have also struggled to get an appointment with a GP, particularly those that are not existing patients, on the South Coast for many years. Practice principal of the Shoalhaven Family Medical Centres, Annette Pham, said the reclassification of these areas to DPA status will help change these issues, but added the hiring process will take another four to six months. "We've been fighting to have this change since we lost the DPA status. Unfortunately, a lot of damage has been done in that time to general practice, and to the health of the rural communities," said Ms Pham. "But hopefully things will change for the better because now we can finally start recruiting new doctors into our practices. "However, it will take time. We now have to go out and recruit and find those doctors." Read more: $935,000 Junction Court revamp open Ms Pham has started advertising for doctors and said there is room for around 10 new GPs across her four Shoalhaven Family Medical Centre practices. "Patients will hopefully no longer have to wait six weeks to get an appointment with their preferred doctor." A critical point of Nowra-Bomaderry and Sussex Inlet catchments having DPA status is that medical practices in these two areas will also be beneficiaries from the Government's HELP debt waiver program. This will waive the debt of eligible doctors and nurse practitioners that work in these catchments for the length of their degree. From 1 January, eligible doctors and nurse practitioners are already beneficiaries of the indexation waiver. Regional Health Minister Dr David Gillespie said the exceptional circumstances review process was organised to ensure that an area's DPA status supported vulnerable patient cohorts population changes. The exceptional circumstances review applications were considered by an independent working group, which made recommendations to Minister Gillespie. As well as changes to the health workforce or services, the review considers demographics, and more up to date data which was not available at the time of the previous DPA update. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

