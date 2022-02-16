news, latest-news,

The Tour de France cycling race L'Etape is firming as a chance this year in the Illawarra, with organisers working on a new route that would start in Wollongong and finish in Kiama. Organisers Lateral Events will meet with Wollongong City Council on Friday with a view to considering a route for a hill climb-heavy race. Lateral's race director wasn't willing to comment, saying it was too soon, but the Mercury understands a Wollongong start would be likely, with Macquarie Pass and/or Jamberoo Mountain Rd potentially included. The event, postponed by COVID then planned for late 2021, was cancelled when Shoalhaven City Council decided it was unwilling to close the roads between Kangaroo Valley, Berry and Shoalhaven Heads as would have been required for the race, which is run under Tour de France conditions. Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said he was open to the idea of the race involving parts of Wollongong, as a natural extension of Wollongong's "cycle city" status following the UCI road cycling world championships in September this year. "It would be a great follow-up to the UCI road championships as far as I'm concerned, because the world will hopefully have a lot of enthusiasm for here, and it means seeing a bit more in terms of the numbers coming to visit the city on the basis of cycling," Cr Bradbery said. "We've been recognised as a bike city under the UCI nomenclature, we've been given that great honour. So this would be a natural extension in presenting Wollongong and the Illawarra as a major cycling hub. "As far as I'm concerned, it's part of the ongoing opportunities that will come our way not only for UCI, but if we can pull L'Etape off as well, it adds a critical mass of cycling to the city's calendar. Read more: Aussie soap bar Solvol discontinued after 105 years "We're open to it, and keen to foster any event that brings more cycling to the city, and adds to the city's profile internationally as a venue and a focal point to cycling." Cr Bradbery said there were other agencies - Transport for NSW, Police - needed to be involved before road closures could be decided. "If we can pull of the UCI then we've got a template that we can apply to any event, we can have these international events come away ... provided it's not too disruptive to the city. But we can work out ways in which it can not be too disruptive." The previous 130km route started and finished in Kiama, via Shoalhaven Heads, Kangaroo Valley, Robertson and Jamberoo. Instead a route will be considered from Wollongong, through Shellharbour, and involving Macquarie Pass and/or Jamberoo Mountain Rd, finishing in Kiama. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/f5196e18-51b5-4fba-882f-f0f8b4ef155b.jpg/r0_234_2500_1646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg