news, latest-news,

THE Shoalhaven's biggest individual employer, Manildra Group, has continued its expansion at the Bolong Road plant at Boamderry. Work has started on a new world-class ethanol distillery at the Bomaderry site and a new state-of-the-art packing plant, while Kane Livingstone has been appointed the Shoalhaven Starches site manager. Livingstone will be responsible for leading a team of more than 350 people and hundreds of contractors on any given day. Read more: With more than 17 years' experience at Shoalhaven Starches, Livingston previously managed the process engineering, maintenance and operation teams. Manildra Group Managing Director, John Honan, said that Livingston is "a great leader, with a brilliant intellect", ensuring opportunities were capitalised and challenges sorted. "Kane will be instrumental in the expansion projects, diversifying our product range, increasing production and boosting employment," Mr Honan said. "He demonstrates an exceptional understanding of the site's dynamic, fast-paced and complex manufacturing processes." With in-depth experience in the cement, paper and petrochemical industries, Mr Livingston said he was delighted to lead the team at such an innovative, forward-thinking 100 per cent Australian family-owned company. Construction has begun at the site of the latest world-class ethanol distillery which will produce high-quality ethanol (alcohol) bound for food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and personal care industries. Made in Italy, the 53-metre-high distillery columns, once installed on site, will increase Manildra Group's capacity to produce ethanol for domestic and international customers. With foundations completed in late 2021, the new five column distillery has been built with an 330 tonnes of structural steel and five kilometres of stainless steel pipework. The new plant, the company says, will continue its commitment to quality-control systems and value-adding innovation, setting the global standard for ethanol purity and excellence. Another new project at the Bolong Road site is construction of a state-of-the-art packing plant. The new plant will be equipped with two modern 25 kilogram packing lines and a one tonne bag packing lines, plus pneumatic tank filling capabilities to complement the company's current packing capacities. The new lines will deliver increased flexibility, with the ability to alternate between packing vital wheat gluten, modified proteins, wheat starches and modified starches. "We have to be at the top of our game, and we do this by ensuring we have the latest high-quality equipment and teams continually evaluating our processes - always striving to do better for our people, customers and suppliers," said Shoalhaven Starches head of Capital Engineering (Projects), Aaron Ticehurst, who is leading the engineering aspect of the project. "Once operational, the packing plant will facilitate increased production capacity, enhance efficiencies and being multifaceted, it will be highly advantageous to our integrated process." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/d8ff58a5-b75a-40e9-901f-9ff2ac26167a.jpg/r0_44_2048_1201_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg