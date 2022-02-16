news, latest-news,

THE $935,000 revitalisation of Junction Court in the Nowra CBD has been completed. Shoalhaven City Council crews began the works in early October, with the finished product, aimed at being more pedestrian-oriented, reopened to traffic. The transformation aims to allow a better space for ongoing future events and people to gather, along with more space for pedestrians to move through the area. Read more: Funded by the NSW State Government's Your High Street grant program, the work has seen the area transformed, featuring a ground mural over the paths and the street, new seating installed, improved pedestrian comfort and safety along with shading installation and children play and activity areas. A number of wooden carvings, featuring native animals, such as wombats, an echidna and a cockatoo are also part of the upgrade. The concept for the upgrade was prepared by landscape consultant Place Score, in consultation with council's staff and the CBD Revitalisation Committee and input from local business owners. Most of the construction work was undertaken by council's own construction crews, supplemented by specialist sub-contractors as required. The Junction Court upgrade is one of several significant projects the Nowra CBD Revitalisation Strategy Committee and Shoalhaven council have been working on aimed to support local business sustainability and growth. The upgrade follows the successful 'Nowra at Night' event that was held at the location in April last year.

