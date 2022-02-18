news, latest-news,

A burden shared with your friends is a burden halved, especially over a hot cup of tea at the Nowra Church of Christ. Hennie Dewildt delights in conversation at the church's weekly catch up, with a preferred brew of a black chai, or a percolated coffee if it's her first one of the day. Read more: Shoalhaven sub-acute mental health unit reopens as COVID cases steady She said it's important for seniors to socialise and has formed strong bonds at the church's Tea and Chat event that runs every Tuesday morning. "You have all your aches and pains that get worse as you get older, and you need to be able to share that," said Ms Dewildt. "You can't really share these things with the younger generation that don't want to know - and rightly so! "But if you speak to people who are on the same wavelength as you and you've been able to share from your heart to someone that understands you - this is really encouraging." Read more: The South Coast projects set to benefit from $42 million bushfire recovery funding Ms Dewildt said after the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the importance of companionship, she would like to extend the invitation to other seniors in the community. "We're not a very large group," she said. "But we would like to extend it to those who are lonely, to give them friendship, and to encourage them in their life, because life can be difficult. "It's been difficult through COVID too, and that's why a group get together like this, despite it all, is just wonderful." Tea and Chat runs every Tuesday during school terms at the Church of Christ, Illaroo Road, North Nowra. It runs from 10am to 11.30am and starts with morning tea, followed by light trivia and singing. All seniors are welcome. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/09ce0770-4b25-47b3-b5d9-da57892b69f8.JPG/r164_540_4475_2976_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg