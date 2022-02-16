news, latest-news,

The University of Wollongong is making waves internationally, ranked 24th globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2022. UOW's high-impact research initiatives, teaching excellence, attracting international talent and maintaining strategic partnerships globally have collectively resulted in maintaining its strong rank globally. In the THE assessment, International Outlook remained a strong performer with a score of 94.7, followed by Research Citations, attaining a score of 77.3. The university is focused on producing highly skilled graduates and investing in programs that meet current employer demands. Recently, UOW graduates were voted the best among their employers. Read more: UOW Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia M. Davidson said the university was dedicated to attracting and producing the best talent through research work and by contributing to solving complex issues. "I am delighted to see that UOW has maintained its strong global rank amid various challenges the university has faced in the last two years," Professor Davidson said. "Our phenomenal researchers are dedicated to solving complex world issues and these ranking results reflect their work. "UOW as an institution is committed to producing in-demand skilled talent and our investment in research and innovation will further help in fulfilling our commitment." The rankings agency uses 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons to rank global universities. Young University Rankings 2022:

