UOW come 24th globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) rankings
The University of Wollongong is making waves internationally, ranked 24th globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2022.
UOW's high-impact research initiatives, teaching excellence, attracting international talent and maintaining strategic partnerships globally have collectively resulted in maintaining its strong rank globally.
In the THE assessment, International Outlook remained a strong performer with a score of 94.7, followed by Research Citations, attaining a score of 77.3.
The university is focused on producing highly skilled graduates and investing in programs that meet current employer demands. Recently, UOW graduates were voted the best among their employers.
UOW Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia M. Davidson said the university was dedicated to attracting and producing the best talent through research work and by contributing to solving complex issues.
"I am delighted to see that UOW has maintained its strong global rank amid various challenges the university has faced in the last two years," Professor Davidson said.
"Our phenomenal researchers are dedicated to solving complex world issues and these ranking results reflect their work.
"UOW as an institution is committed to producing in-demand skilled talent and our investment in research and innovation will further help in fulfilling our commitment."
The rankings agency uses 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons to rank global universities.
Young University Rankings 2022:
- PSL: Research University Paris
- Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
- The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
- Erasmus University Rotterdam
- Hong Kong Polytechnic University
- Institut Polytechnique de Paris
- University of Antwerp
- University of Technology Sydney
- Maastricht University
- City University of Hong Kong
- Ulsan National Institue of Science and Technology (UNIST)
- Sorbonne University
- Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech)
- Sant' Anna School of Advanced Studies
- Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTech)
- Popeu Fabra University
- University of Canberra
- Universite de Paris
- Universite Paris-Saclay
- Medical University of Graz
- Queensland University of Technology
- Medical University of Innsbruck
- Medical University of Vienna
- University of Wollongong
- University of Luxembourg
