Gentlemen, when was the last time you went for a health check? If you're living rurally, there's a high chance the answer is 'not recently'. And that's a huge concern for men's health advocates. It is also where the Men's Health Education Rural Van - better known as MHERV - comes in to play. READ MORE: MHERV is a mobile clinic that travels with a registered male nurse to provide free health checks. The goal? Reducing the number of rural men who die each year from potentially preventable health conditions, by making it easier for them to get a health check. It's a cause close to the hearts of everyone at the Berry Masonic Village, who raised more than $20,000 for the service at a recent fundraising morning tea. Welcoming MHERV to the Village with great fanfare, Royal Freemasons Benevolent Institute CEO Frank Price said fundraising for the service from within the Freemasons' ranks would make a huge difference. "I am proud that RFBI has been able to support this great initiative and help save the lives of men in our local communities," he said. "Thank you to Mayor Amanda Findley for joining us for our morning tea and to everyone who made a donation." "I am particularly grateful to Lodge Harmony who donated $20,000 to RFBI's Benevolence Program during the morning tea presentation. Thank you again Glen Green and Kevin Waldron for your very generous contribution." As part of the fundraising event, residents and guests of Berry Masonic Village got competitive. The novel 'hearts in a jar' guessing game garnered extra donations for MHERV, with a gold coin per guess proving that every little bit helps. Even sweeter, Village resident Margaret King won the coveted jar of chocolate hearts. Established by the NSW Rotary Club and supported by Royal Freemasons Benevolent Institute, the Men's Health Education Rural Van has been on tour for almost five years. To date, the MHERV team has visited over 100 NSW communities and provided over 10,000 free health checks, saving countless lives.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/e2862ea5-5520-4999-a646-7aaaa49858b9.jpg/r1_48_638_408_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg