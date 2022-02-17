news, latest-news, what's on, shoalhaven, things to do, events, sport

Beach Volleyball February 18 All day - Round one of the Australian Beach Volleyball Tour is coming to Mollymook. This premier sporting event attracts some of Australia's best athletes, and includes a Division 2 for up and coming volleyball stars. For more, visit Australian Beach Volleyball Tour. Dressage by the Sea February 19 All day - The most graceful of all equine sporting events is back, and bigger than ever. Willinga Park (Bawley Point) is thrilled to welcome spectators for a full day of dressage displays. For more, visit Willinga Park. Costume Couture February 19 All day - High fashion and the Aussie outback: it was an unexpectedly perfect pair when The Dressmaker hit our screens. Now, the stunning costumes are making their way to Huskisson. The Dressmaker costume exhibition will show at the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum until early May. Netball Forum February 19 9.30am to 4.30pm - Netball NSW is bringing together its sporting community for a travelling forum on all things Netball. Hear from keynote speakers about the topics affecting community netball clubs, and connect with club members from across the Shoalhaven. For more information, contact Netball NSW. Demolition Derby February 19, 20 All day - An action packed weekend of high-octane excitement is coming to Nowra. The Australian Motocross Invitational and Monster Truck Madness event will be at Nowra Speedway on Saturday and Sunday. The South Coast's own daredevil Robbie Madison is headlining the weekend, which will also feature some of Australia's best professional motocross riders. For more, visit MAP Events. Cruising for Charity February 20 From 10am - Motoring fanatics of the Shoalhaven are rallying for our region's cancer clinic. Their F### Cancer Bike and Car Cruise/Show and Shine will rumble through our coastal villages this weekend. Farmers Market February 20 9am to 1pm - Buy your fresh produce direct from local growers at the Kangaroo Valley Farmers Market. Meat, fruit, vegetables, herbs, eggs, jams, pickles, pastries, and many other delights will be on sale. The farmers market is proudly supporting local agriculture, and promoting sustainable food choices Lego Club February 23 3.30pm to 4.30pm - Bring the kids to Nowra or Ulladulla libraries for some Lego fun in term one. School aged children can make their own creation or try the weekly challenge, and display their finished creations in the library. Conway on Tour February 24 7.30pm to 10pm - Deborah Conway loves what the Milton Theatre offers to artists like herself. She cannot wait to bring her 'Songs From The Book Of Life' tour to the Milton Theatre on Thursday, February 24. Willy Zygier will join her on stage. For more, visit Milton Theatre. Huskisson Triathlon February 25 All day - The Shimano Ultimate Husky Triathlon Festival has grown to become one of Australia's most loved Long Course events. Along with the Long Course race, there's an action-packed program that includes Sprint, Super Sprint and Classic distance triathlons, a return of the popular Aquabike (swim, bike only), Ocean Swims, Fun Runs, a TRIKIDS triathlon (seven to eleven-year-olds), plus a massive Health and Lifestyle Expo. For more, visit Husky Triathlon.

