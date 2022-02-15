news, latest-news,

Fishing during the month of February has been a windy and rough affair for the people of the Culburra Amateur Fishing Club. February 5 was a showcase for these heavy winds and strong showers, creating a bumpy affair for the fisherman participating in the clubs weigh in. With the weather not letting up, it was up to the contestants to do the best they could with the conditions they were handed. READ MORE: 13 different people braved the conditions on the day with 11 of them weighing in on the next day. Two of the participants weighed in for deep sea fishing, nine for beach rock and estuary and two juniors for the latter category. A total of 59 fish were weighed on the day. Scott Danvers had the distinction of weighing in the largest fish on the day which was a Flathead weighing in at 2.625kg. Not to be outdone as well was Rob Bertalan who weighed the most fish on the day with 11. DEEP SEA: BEACH ROCK AND ESTUARY (BRE) JUNIORS BRE Fish caught this month by the club include Flathead, Snapper, Bream, Luderick and Whiting. The club is looking forward to a big crowd at their next weigh in which will take place on March 6.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/2e90de9e-dd7a-4f82-974a-1c46c79fbb57_rotated_270.jpg/r0_742_1932_1834_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg