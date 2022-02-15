news, latest-news,

Last Saturday, Nowra Community Sailing Club sailed heat eight of the Kel Campbell Point Score and heat seven of the Bomaderry Bowling Club Championship. The teams faced a south east breeze of three to twelve knots with a bit more in some of the gusts which had been rather similar to the previous week. The rain that saturated parts of the coast held off at Nowra and the water was delightfully smooth to sail. READ MORE: The start was won by Steve Phelps and his son Cameron, then Wayne Norris, Bill Jauncey and finally Michael Fairbairn who got the timing totally wrong and unfortunately faced the wrong way when the start gun fired. However Bill elected to start at the other end of the line from the others and he soon picked up the better gusts and led the fleet to the top mark, to be passed by Michael by the end of the lap. Wayne, Steve and Cameron were very close to Bill for the next four laps but as the gusts increased Wayne passed Bill to lead the Spirals, and on lap seven Bill managed to hit the top mark and while he was sorting that out, Steve also passed him even before he had to do his penalty 360. At the start of the last lap Bill recovered his lead over Steve but on the final run to the finish Steve inched ahead of Bill and crossed the line only two seconds ahead of Bill, with Cameron another three minutes back. It truly was a thrilling finish to a great race. The Bomaderry Bowling Club Championship based on boat class yardsticks left Michael regretting his poor start as Wayne won it by fifty two seconds from Steve then another two seconds back to Bill and another forty four seconds to Michael with Cameron after him. The Kel Campbell Point Score is decided on individual handicaps and Steve grabbed that one by thirty seven seconds from Wayne. Bill was almost a minute back in third and Cameron ousted Michael for forth by just six seconds. Interestingly the clubs competitors range in age from early twenties to over seventy. In the recent club marathon competitors ages ranged from the youngest, a girl aged fourteen to the oldest man aged 76. How many sports can match that? This Saturday will showcase heat nine of the Kel Campbell Point Score and heat eight of the Bomaderry Bowling Club Championship. The start is at 2.20 pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/154379e7-2cfa-41a2-a9db-971940bfbd08_rotated_90.JPG/r0_1876_4000_4136_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg