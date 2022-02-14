newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Nowra High School Support Unit has tasted considerable success at the 2022, 145th Nowra Show. The support unit students claimed five first placings and one second with their fresh produce, grown in the school's Sustainable Kitchen Garden. In the junior vegetable section, students claimed a first with their beans (20) and second with any vegetable for their celery. Read more: The class also tasted success in the open pavilion vegetable section, claiming four first placing for beans (around 20), herbs, kitchen one variety (one bunch), silver beet (six stalks) and capsicum, red or green (two). Students would like to thank Mr Kingsley and the Nowra High School executive for providing funding to establish a Sustainable Kitchen Garden. The students have worked hard tending the garden growing produce to share at school and to take home. The project enables students to learn valuable life skills in gardening and healthy eating, while providing a space where students can experience outdoor learning close to nature. Many thanks also to Bishops Seed and Produce at South Nowra for supplying produce and equipment at an affordable price, including gardening advice. The success of the garden has also been possible with the raised garden beds purchased from Knudsen's Tanks at Tomerong. The raised garden beds provide a work space that meets work safety requirements and is accessible for all students. Knudsen's Tanks are a local manufacturer providing a quality product using Australian made materials. The students are looking forward to the Nowra Show in 2023! We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/16584a01-5303-4dd9-a0fe-fe8185c54be2.JPG/r12_0_727_404_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg