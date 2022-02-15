newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Nowra Velo Club is experiencing bigger and better fields each week and last Sunday provided four hectic and entertaining races. This program of criterium events on the Albatross Aviation Technology Park was for round two of the 2022 Optus team series. The Access Storage team took the win on this program, ahead of Allen Price and Scarratts, Coffeeliscious and Hanlon Windows. The A grade event had the most compact field but it was marred by a crash on the final corner, less than 200 metres from the finish line. Read more: Hugh Vaughan (Allen Price and Scarratts) led the field into the final corner at speed but before straightening up, his right pedal hit the road. The force of the impact threw Hugh onto the road where a close following Merrick Law (Hanlon Windows) was unable to avoid the fallen rider. Law then crashed over the top of Vaughan and other riders spread out to avoid the tangle on the road. Mark Astley used his mountain biking skills to jump the kerb, onto the grass verge to avoid crashing also. The continuing riders saw Neil Arnold (Illawarra CC) cross the line first, ahead of Ben Wallis (Access Storage), Stuart Austin (Penrith CC) and Astley (Coffeeliscious). While Vaughan was to receive a couple of stitches in an eyebrow and some abrasions patched up, Law only required attention to abrasions on arms and legs. Ricardo Vitiello (Allen Price and Scarratts) displayed a great return to his usual sprinting form by taking out the B grade race by a clear five lengths ahead of Steve Gendek (Access), Tony Patton (Allen Price and Scarratts), Mike Berriman (Coffeeliscious), Godfrey Green (Coffeeliscious) and Illawarra's Scott James. Brad Oaten, Phil Rice (Coffeeliscious), Tony Kuipers (Access), Jason Spence (Hanlon), Josh Henry (Access) and Jade Colligan were all close up in this finish. A second placing and three wins in a row has seen the escalating form of one of the Nowra Velo Club's newest and youngest members. Cameron Harrison (Allen Price and Scarratts) continued on his winning way with another C grade win on this program. There were still 600m to go when Harrison jumped ahead of the C grade field and held off all the chasing efforts all the way to the line. Harrison won by 50m while Trent Wiseman (Access) took second position ahead of Aaron Lauder (Hanlon), Doug Gray (Access), Peter Bresser (Illawarra CC), Dean Byrne (Access), Nathan Bresser (Sydney CC) and Bill Stahlhut (Access). Other following included Adrian McMillan (Coffeeliscious), Jose Pereira (Access), Chris Harrison and Kieran Harrison (Coffeeliscious), Gary Bryce (Coffeeliscious), Henry Wakeford (Coffeeliscious), Zac Peters (APS), Frank Neri (Hanlon) and Jon Schol (Coffeeliscious). Matt Grootenboer (Access) won the D grade in another grinding and close finish. Grooterboer just held off the finishing charge of Ethan Astley after they had chased down Jamie Overton (Hanlon) over the final 100m. Overton was nearby in third position with Ned Grootenboer (APS) next over the line, ahead of Jo Chalain (Access), Pat McGill (Hanlon), Zara Jobson (Access), Greg Showell (APS) and Scott Jobson (APS). Racing continues on the Tech Park this Sunday with the Nowra Velo Club's promotion of the first round of the 2022 Southern Regions Interclub Series. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

