The women's Group 7 All Stars pulled off a convincing victory in Saturday's rugby league showcase against a competitive Indigenous All Stars side. Talia Atfield (3) kicked off the scoring for Group 7 with a quick move early to start the game. There was obvious rust on both sides as there had been little time to get proper practice in before Saturday's game. The Indigenous side looked close to scoring on a few occasions early but found themselves in the back half having to defend a strong attack by the Group 7 side. READ MORE: At the end of quarter time, Group 7 held a four-point lead as their balanced attack saw them take control of the match. The second quarter saw a complete domination by the Group 7 side as they came out focused and their chemistry on display. Carly Abbott (5) put down another try for the side after a sequence of beautiful ball movement. Olivia Berry (2) had an amazing solo run sidestepping several Indigenous side players as she covered a significant portion of the field. It appeared the main difference in the match was the Group 7's sides ability to cover ground on each of their runs pinpointing weaknesses in the Indigenous sides defense. To their credit, though, the Indigenous side battled very hard but they just couldn't make the metres on their runs meaning they were unable to put pressure on the 7 side's defense. They went into half-time down 12-0. After an early try by Chloe Egan (17) pushing the score to 16-0, the Indigenous side finally clicked into gear turning up their pace and showcasing an attack level that hadn't been there previously. Rhiannon Chapman (9) had an amazing run through the 7's defense to put down the Indigenous side's first try of the evening.and after Katie Locke (10) nailed the conversion it made the score 16-6 and gave the Indigenous side a real chance to take back the field. However, it hit a stalemate after that with both sides not putting down another try. At full time, the Group 7 All Starts took home the victory 16-6. Group 7 All Stars Captain, Ebony Murray (11) credited the team's ability to "play together" as their greatest strength. "We just went out there and went hard...everyone played together and everyone did the little things to ensure we got the victory. The Indigenous girls always play really hard and we had to match that intensity," she said. Despite the end result not being what they wanted, Indigenous All Stars Captain Krissy Falzon took a lot of positives away from the match. "Considering we haven't been able to have a full training session together yet I think it was a great effort.We are going to continue to build on our strengths as players and we've got so much more speed and skill than what we showed today. I'm excited to see what's next," she said. FULLTIME: Group 7 All Stars - 16 to Indigenous All Stars - 6

