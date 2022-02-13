newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Nowra's Rugby Park saw a massive turnout on Saturday for a rugby league All Star showcase which provided big hits, skilful ball movement and exciting tries. It was overall a day of cultural celebration with the Group 7 All Stars taking on the G7 Indigenous All Stars in the All Stars Match of the Group 7 South Coast Rugby League. The event showcased the Rugby League talent of the region and was a celebration of First Nation's people. READ MORE: Uncle Sonny Simms opened the day's events with a Welcome to Country and presented the Indigenous trophy the teams would be playing for. The women's Group 7 All Stars pulled off a convincing victory in their matchup against a competitive Indigenous All Stars side. Both sides had their moments to shine, each securing a number of memorable moments. Following the conclusion of the women's game, the Gadhungal Murring smoked the field and performed a cultural dance. After the performance the men's teams took the field ready for their anticipated matchup. The match was predicted to be a competitive affair with both sides having strong units. However, once the match started the sides no longer appeared to be as equal as initially predicted with the Group 7 side pulling out a strong win over the Indigenous side. Group 7 All Star Captain, Nathan Ford was elated with the day's events. "I loved today. It was amazing to see such an awesome turnout here at Rugby Park," he said. "Seeing everyone come together to celebrate the day, with everyone being locked down in recent times was just awesome. I and all the players really appreciate everyone that turned up."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/60f3c6c7-b4e8-4af8-9887-798d8890b22b.JPG/r0_201_3872_2389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg