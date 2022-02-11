news, latest-news,

Sunday February 6 saw a small fleet of just three yachts battle strong winds to compete in the final round of the Jervis Bay Cruising Yacht Clubs Summer Series. The competition saw Paul Gooey in Out of the Blue, who lead the Summer Series by 1 point from Invincible, helmed by Trevor Kanaar. The third entrant was Steve Simpson in Bodacious. The yachts all raced in Division 1 taking on a 10.3 nautical mile course at the Northern end of Jervis Bay. The day saw South-easterly winds consistently between 16 and 20 knots, but gusting up to 30 knots, and short sharp seas which provided a challenging environment for the yachts that competed. Prior to the race start a decision was made that all competitors would wear life jackets for the entire race. READ MORE: Invincible took the lead at the start beating the other yachts to the 1st race mark. Out of the Blue chased Invincible and the two leaders pulled away from the lighter Bodacious. Although Out of the Blue was leading the Summer Series to win the series they would have to finish ahead of Invincible. Through the race both yachts duelled, with Out of the Blue challenging, but not finding a way to overtake Invincible. In the race's latter stages, approaching the mark at the North of Callala Beach, Out of the Blue made it's move. Invincible turned wide at the mark and left just enough room for Out of the Blue to slip under them and take the lead. Out of the Blue was leading but carrying a larger handicap than Invincible. They needed to stretch their lead if they were to win the race, and Summer Series. Out of the Blue took line honours in a time of 1 hour 47 minutes, finishing less than a minute ahead of Invincible with Bodacious finishing in 2 hours and 3 minutes. Once handicaps were applied Trevor Kanaar (Invincible) moved up into 1st place by just 40 seconds ahead Paul Gooey (Out of the Blue) who came 2nd. The result left both Invincible and Out of the Blue tied on 8 points leading Division 1 at the end of the Summer Series. Previous placings had to be counted back and Invincible with 2 wins to Out of the Blues 1 gave the JBCYC Summer Series to Trevor Kanaar in Invincible. The Autumn Series kicks off on Sunday February 20. The Jervis Bay Cruising Yacht Club combines fun social sailing with the excitement of close competition. The club welcomes new members, to get involved visit the club's website www.jbcyc.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/4e2dd5c0-46a4-43f1-bd1c-47fe592267ee.jpg/r8_301_3217_2114_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg