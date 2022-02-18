newsletters, editors-pick-list, the dressmaker, costume, exhibit, maritime museum, jervis bay, huskisson

High fashion and the Aussie outback: it was an unexpectedly perfect pair when The Dressmaker hit our screens. Now, the stunning costumes are on display, bringing their sparkle to Huskisson. The Dressmaker Costume Exhibition opens at the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum tomorrow (February 19). READ MORE: On loan from the National Film and Sound Archive, the exhibition celebrates the artistry of the Australian film's sumptuous designs, as well as the transformational power of fashion. Visitors will go 'behind the seams' of a diverse range of elegant vintage fashion worn by The Dressmaker stars, including Kate Winslet, Liam Hemsworth, Hugo Weaving, Sarah Snook, Judy Davis and Rebecca Gibney. While the exhibition is a must-see for film buffs and fashionistas alike, exhibition registrar Kelly Bennet said everyone can get a kick out of of the show. It has previously run at the NFSA in Canberra, where it was adored by archive visitors from all walks of life. "When we had this exhibition in Canberra, the funniest thing for me was [to see] women bringing their husbands or partners along," she said. "They were sort of dragged there... but at the end, when they left, they had actually really enjoyed it as well. "There is truly something for everyone - this isn't just a tale of frocks, it's a tale of filmmaking." Costumes of The Dressmaker were created by award-winning designer Marion Boyce. She is internationally-renowned for her artistry, having worked across film and television in Australia and overseas. For this film, the costumes are a mix of Ms Boyce's own vintage-inspired creations, and pieces from iconic designers of the era. The NFSA's full collection of costumes from The Dressmaker includes hundreds of pieces (the entire national archive has over three million items from Australia's film and media industry). Ms Bennet admits she can't pick just one favourite. "I love the classic 'swan' dress worn by Sarah Snook... and there's also the red polka-dot dress - the vintage Sonia Rykiel," she said. The Dressmaker Costume Exhibition will run at the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum until May 8.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/366a0421-9453-474c-b272-ee54ef3eb8ef.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg