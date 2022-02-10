news, latest-news,

Growing up learning to dance in Nowra, Emma Harrison said it feels "surreal" to return home as part of a tour of The Rivoli. "I lived in Nowra when I was quite young up until I was 10. To be back dancing in the same region is surreal," Emma told the South Coast Register. Since then, Emma has studied dance and choreography at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts and is now a part of the Dance Makers Collective in Western Sydney. She is thrilled to bring The Rivoli, an immersive theatre performance that pays tribute to iconic Australian dance halls, to two South Coast venues. Dance schools from each town The Rivoli travels to are included in the show to highlight how dance brings communities together. Emma has been working with students from DanceWorks Nowra and Street Feet Dance Academy in Ulladulla, who will perform alongside seven professional dancers in the last section of the show next month. "We've been able to interview people who remember the kind of dancing that used to happen in their regional towns and collect all of these stories of people who are still dancing now," she said. "We're also working with young dancers who live in each of the places that we're visiting. "I've been able to teach them this last section of the show. When I was growing up, that was so amazing to be able to work with a company and get professional experience." From the early 1930s to the late 1960s, the Rivoli Dance Palace in Parramatta was Western Sydney's favourite dance hall. Demolished in 1973 to make way for an office development, Dance Makers Collective said nothing remains of 'The Riv' except the stories of the people who danced there. The Rivoli features a live band and invites you and your dance partner to be swept into an immersive exploration of mid-century nightlife, desire and social connection. This performance was inspired by imagining what such a venue would look like if it existed today. The Rivoli will be showing at the Ulladulla Civic Centre on March 23 and 24, and at the Kangaroo Valley Hall on March 26 and 27. For bookings, contact 4429 5757 or visit shoalhavenentertainment.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/a6ff53e6-5c8b-4bc4-91bd-4448d1641215.jpg/r3_101_5676_3306_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg