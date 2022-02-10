newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Racing in NSW continues to see growth with a further $25 million annual increase in prizemoney, with the future looking nothing but bright for club's across the state. The total returns to owners and participants in NSW now sits at over $336 million annually with NSW holding the highest rate of returns in Australia. Since 2012 the state has seen an increase of $188 million (127 per cent) for racing prizemoney, which continues to put the sport and it's participants in a strong position. READ MORE: For Shoalhaven City Turf Club CEO Paul Weekes the news has only increased his confidence in the future of country racing in the state. "It can only mean good things for the club. It means we'll probably continue to get quality horses and big names such as Gai Waterhouse coming down from the city," he said. "For local trainers and jockeys it's great too, the industry is truly in a good space at the moment. It's very exciting...and for a general participants perspective the prizemoney increase helps everyone." In addition to the reveal of the prizemoney increase, Racing NSW Chief Peter V'landys announced a lucrative new race to be held at Randwick in Sydney titled The Big Dance. This 1600m race will be held directly after the Melbourne Cup and will have a winnings total of $2 million making it one of Australia's richest races. To be eligible for the race, a horse would have to have won one of 25 selected NSW Country Cups throughout the year. Mr Weekes is hoping Shoalhaven Club will have a chance to compete in the high-level race. "Our Nowra Cup is in December, so going forward the winner of that cup is eligible to go into the $2 million race...it's not restricted to just country horses but the race really does give the country area a real boost," he said. These recent announcements are seen as a big positive for those within the industry and for Mr Weekes it just further cements the progressive attitude of Racing NSW. "The good thing about Racing NSW is they don't rest on their laurels, they're always looking to the future and what big thing they can do next," he said. Mr Weekes believes that the prizemoney increases are sustainable because of their basis on revenues generated by the industry. "It's all sustainable, and, you know it just sort of helps to strengthen the industry especially here locally." The announcement is certainly a confidence boost for the Shoalhaven City Turf Club, which this Sunday will be hosting the Country Championships. This weekend's big race in Nowra will see the winner receive $150,000 in prizemoney, with the first and second place horses qualifying for the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships final to be held at Royal Randwick in Sydney on April 2. Gates will open for this weekend's race at 11:30am on Sunday, February 13. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

