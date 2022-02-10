Fate of bill unclear after all-nighter at parliament

news, latest-news,

Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said she would fight for further amendments to the contentious religious discrimination bill after a marathon all-nighter parliamentary debate. Mrs Phillips spoke in parliament just before midnight on Wednesday, and said the amendments that passed at the House of Representatives were a "good outcome". "The good news is our amendments got up to protect kids, to stop schools discriminating against gender identity and sexuality," she told the South Coast Register. She added that further changes like an anti-vilification provision would be fought for in the Senate. "Obviously we will try to get a better outcome in the Senate. If that doesn't work, then in government we will legislate to make sure that people are not discriminated against." However, the fate of the bill is now unclear. Read more: Religious bill won't be debated in Senate Debate on the bill was expected to be held on Thursday after it passed the lower house, but the government failed to bring the matter on for debate in the Senate. The coalition had launched last-minute talks with stakeholders to determine the future of the bill after five Liberal MPs crossed the floor to make amendments to the Sex Discrimination Act. Thursday was the last day the Senate will sit before the federal budget in late March. Liberal candidate for Gilmore Andrew Constance was contacted for comment for his thoughts on the bill, but did not respond in time for publication.

