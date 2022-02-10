news, latest-news, HMAS Voyager, HMAS Melbourne, HMAS Creswell, HMAS Albatross, Huskisson, Jervis Bay, Royal Australain Navy, Naval disaster

SURVIVORS, family members and the general public will gather in Huskisson tonight (Thursday) to mark the 58th anniversary of the Voyager disaster off Jervis Bay. The HMAS Voyager Survivors Association will hold a commemoration service at Voyager Park, Huskisson to mark Australia's worst peacetime disaster. The aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne and the destroyer HMAS Voyager collided during night flying operations 20 nautical miles (37 kilometres) off Point Perpendicular on February 10, 1964. Of the 314 aboard Voyager, 82 were killed. Read more: Tonight's commemoration, which will be led by Chaplain Sharon White from HMAS Creswell, will get underway at 8.45pm, just prior to the time of the collision. Brenda Hannah, whose husband John is a Voyager survivor, is one of the driving forces behind the HMAS Voyager Survivors Association. "The service is open to everyone, any members of the public are more than welcome to attend," she said. "Of course, COVID, has changed how we do some things and we will be practicing social distancing." Eight Voyager survivors are expected to be part of the weekend's commemorations. "COVID has restricted a lot of our interstate members from attending," Mrs Hannah said. "Many can't come or weren't keen to risk coming and we fully understand that. "Another chap tested positive to COVID on Wednesday and thus cannot attend." Mr Hannah, who also suffers from Parkinsons, will also be absent this year. "John just isn't up to attending this year," Mrs Hannah said. A special feature of tonight's service will be a catafalque party from nearby HMAS Creswell. The HMAS Voyager Survivors Association group will stage a meet and greet at the Huskisson Hotel on Friday evening, with a special commemorative dinner to be held on Saturday night, again at the Huskisson Hotel, at the Pavillion. On Sunday morning there will be a special memorial service at the HMAS Creswell chapel, again led by Chaplain White. Melbourne struck Voyager at 8.56pm during night flying operations, the carrier's bow striking just behind the bridge and cutting the destroyer in two. Of the 314 aboard Voyager, 82 were killed, most of whom died immediately or were trapped in the heavy bow section, which sank after 10 minutes. A civilian dockyard worker also lost his life. The rest of the ship sank after midnight. The collision resulted in a massive rescue effort from the Melbourne crew and personnel from HMAS Creswell and aircraft from the Naval Air Station Nowra, HMAS Albatross. Melbourne, although damaged, suffered no fatalities, and was able to sail to Sydney the next morning with most of the Voyager survivors aboard - the rest had been taken to HMAS Creswell. Voyager lies in 600 fathoms (1100m) of water, 20 nautical miles (37km) from Point Perpendicular on a bearing of 120°. The collision has been the subject of two royal commissions. Elsewhere across the Shoalhaven the Voyager disaster is being commemorated. At HMAS Creswell, the new entry officers, will be holding a special private service Thursday night, while members of the Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group will also be staging a service at Longreach on the banks of the Shoalhaven River, which will be attended by Australia's oldest surviving VC recipient, Keith Payne.

