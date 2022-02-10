newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Business owners, a football player and a local media personality are among those lining up to strut their stuff for the sixth installment of the Stars of Nowra Dance for Cancer. The annual Dancing With the Stars-style event enlists 12 hopefuls to tear up the dance-floor at a gala dinner on May 14 and raise money for cancer services in the Shoalhaven. Last year's event was the biggest yet with an audience of over 670 and $230,000 raised. Cancer Council statistics show one in two Australians will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85. Sadly, it has already touched many of the 12 contestants. Brett Austin, owner of the Shoalhaven Caravan Village, said he hoped to raise vital funds for people like his mother, who is currently going through cancer treatment. "This is way out of my comfort zone...but I'm doing it for her," he said. "Everyone has been really supportive, especially with sponsorships and donations." Mick Walker, co-owner of Northy Gym, said it's also a cause to his heart. "We've had friends and family with cancer who have passed away," he said. "This will just be a good way to get involved and raise money." More confident to hit the stage is 94.9 Power FM's Abby Hopkins, who has solid dance experience under her belt. "I'm a previous dancer from another lifetime, I've been to America for dancing and used to teach dancing," she said. "It involves fundraising for an amazing cause while using one of my skills so I'm really looking forward to it." The line-up of Stars who will hit the dance floor this year include: Funds raised provide cancer patients and their families in the Shoalhaven with cancer support and information services such as Shoalhaven Cancer Care Centre Accommodation, transport to treatment, 13 11 20 support line, cancer prevention programs, local advocacy, cancer research and offer access to free financial, legal and emotional support. The event will recruit local dance teachers from Your Talent Team, KC Dance Company, SCIPA School of Dance, Studio19 Dance Centre, DanceWorks Nowra, Classical Ballet by Gabriella and thePROJECT. by Ebony Austin. Each 'Star' will fundraise for Cancer Council in the lead up to the gala event, with their own fundraising page: https://stars.cancercouncil.com.au/event/stars-of-nowra/ Tickets for the gala event on May 14 2022 will be on sale soon. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/c26fbef7-71d8-49e5-843f-327746fa64d8.JPG/r82_472_4465_2948_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg