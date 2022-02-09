In times of crisis it's reassuring when our leaders show in a practical way that they understand and care. During the Queensland floods Kevin Rudd helped in the cleanup. When the bushfires were raging Tony Abbott put on his gear and fought them. Anthony Albanese bought and cooked food for the firefighters. While the virus raged through aged care with terrible consequences Minister Colbeck was at the cricket and prime Minister Morrison washed a young woman's hair. I enjoyed visiting the Nowra Show last weekend. Thank you to the organisers and to the people who provided entertainment in so many ways. Thank you also to the person who handed in my lost backpack. I was very relieved when I found it had been safely returned. Daily updates on the number of people who have died 'with' COVID are regrettably misleading and only go to further scare people. Any sensible person would know that whilst a chronically ill person may die with the virus in their system, this does NOT mean they died as a direct result of the virus. Only a handful of Australia-wide media commentators will actually be truthful enough to say this cohort had comorbidities such as cancer, chronic kidney/liver failure etc. Clearly this section of the population should not be included in the COVID numbers game? I travel Sydney to Sanctuary Point twice a month and find the Nowra roundabouts and traffic terrible. Surely there's good reason to build a bypass for the sake of Nowra residence and people travelling through Nowra. It would save time and patience for everyone concerned. Congratulations to Shoalhaven City Council for its decision to do away with the recitation of a Christian prayer at council meetings. Religious belief is a private matter and not the business of government. We live these days in a diverse, multi-cultural, multi-faith community. Though some councillors may pine for "the good old days" when white, anglo Christians ruled, those days have gone forever. Our community is a rich intermingling stream of cultures and belief systems, as well as non-belief systems. Councillors should be aware there are many in the community that do not share their particular religion. If council privileges just one faith system, those from different traditions or with different world views may feel council is arrogant, that it is insulting to them and that it is imposing a sectarian world view that does not include them. Creating a sense of exclusion does not foster good community relations and participation. A government that favours one religion over all the others, does a great disservice to its people.

