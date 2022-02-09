news, latest-news,

A local teacher's union organiser has labelled the NSW Premier's moves to overhaul the school day a "political distraction". As the NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced a women's economic expert panel to guide government policies on Monday, he called for "revolutionary ideas" to break down structural gender barriers. And shaking up school hours could be one of them. "In my view, 9am until 3pm doesn't work," he said. "You've also got challenges with before and after school, you've got childcare issues and you've got early childhood education." Read more: Protect trans children, pleads Bomaderry mother A trial slated to start later this year will use teaching models from before and after school tutoring programs established during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Teacher's Federation organiser for Shoalhaven schools, Duncan McDonald, labelled Mr Perrottet's announcement as a "distraction" from the industries critical staff shortages. "It's really quite a distraction away from a very serious issue that's confining all schools at the moment," he said. "And that is teacher shortages." Mr McDonald said some schools across the Shoalhaven and Illawarra already have variations in their hours. He added funding before and after school care would be a more "sensible option" for creating flexible arrangements for parents. "If the purpose of this is just to take pressure off working parents...then a better thing for the state government to do would be funding before school care and after our school care," said Mr McDonald. Vincentia High School is one of the Shoalhaven schools that has bridged away from the conventional 9am to 3pm. The school hours are 8:15 am to 2:20pm, and Principal Ruth Winfield said if a trial was to be explored, it would have to be in consultation with parents and bus companies. She said feelings about the school's current hours vary. "We have other students who find the mornings incredibly early... particularly students who have to travel longer distances," said Principal Winfield. "The payoff is that you have students who can do other activities in the afternoon, they can then do sports activities, or they can go to work. "As for parents, I think they feel supported as long as the bus buses are running and are available at the times you have school hours." Read more: Nowra Relay for Life committee makes tough call A trial overhauling regular school hours at 12 schools was due to commence this year, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said NSW's $720 million COVID before and after school tutoring program had allowed schools to trial new teaching styles that could be applied under a staggered school hours model. Schools will be able to apply for the trial through an expression of interest process under development. The trial is expected to start in term three. The government first revealed its intention to overhaul the traditional six-hour school day as a key productivity measure in last year's budget. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

