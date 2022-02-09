coronavirus,

There were 135 positive COVID-19 cases recorded in the Shoalhaven region on Wednesday. In the 24 period to 4pm on Tuesday, the local health district recorded a total of 518 COVID cases and no deaths. The numbers come as 242 PCR tests and 276 rapid antigen tests were reported. There were 261 cases from Wollongong, 97 cases from Shellharbour and 25 cases from the Kiama region. Read more: End of an era for Bomaderry RSL Club As at 7pm, February 8 there were 165 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital in the local health district (please note, this total may include patients who are no longer COVID-19 positive). A postcode breakdown of Shoalhaven cases are as follows: Read more: Protect trans children, pleads Bomaderry mother Meanwhile, There were 10,321 positive test results notified in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday, including 5961 rapid antigen tests and 4351 positive PCR tests. There are currently 1906 cases admitted to hospital, including 132 people in intensive care, 61 of whom require ventilation. NSW Health has reported the deaths of 20 people with COVID-19 including 11 men and nine women. Four people were in their 60s, two people were in their 70s, eight people were in their 80s, and six people were in their 90s. Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions. Read more: Nowra Relay for Life committee makes tough call Eight people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, nine people had received two doses, and three people were not vaccinated. Across the state more than 95 percent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a vaccine and 94.1 percent received two doses as of Monday. Of children aged 12 to 15, 83.4 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.7 per cent have received two doses. Children aged 5 to 11, 43.6 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while people aged 16 and over, 44.8 per cent have now received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This represents 49.3 per cent of the eligible population that received their second dose more than three months ago. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

