Fans of Kiama-based singer-songwriter Kevin Sullivan would know that the former cop and now country music aficionado launched a family act a couple of years ago. Now, after touring the country where they played 110 venues, The Sulli-Vans have reached even greater heights, after performing for a national audience on Channel 7's The Voice Generations. And while the family was not crowned the winners at the end of the season, they did walk away with a lifetime of memories. Read more: End of an era - Bomaderry RSL Club to close In a post on the Kevin Sullivan Music Facebook page on February 5, Sullivan thanked the community for its support. "What an amazing week/year we had! Thanks The Voice Australia. Overwhelming support is urging us Sulli-Vans to reach for the stars!" he wrote. The group appeared on the show on Monday, January 31, performing an upbeat version of Men at Work's classic Aussie anthem Down Under during the show's blind auditions, in front of the series' judges Keith Urban, Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian. While they did not turn any chairs, judges were clearly blown away when they eventually saw Cha Cha, 10, KJ, 12, and dad Kevin, up on the stage. Ora gushed: "I want you guys to know you really did a great job vocally," she said, adding the fast tempo let them down a little before ending her critique, "But it was such a strong performance and you should be so proud of that." Read more: Married At First Sight honeymooners enjoy stay at Greyleigh Kiama Urban said: "I just want to say to you guys, even though we didn't turn our chairs, what you just showed us right there is the epitome of what this show is about and your beautiful Australian family spirit was so present and gorgeous. Thank you so much for sharing that with us." In a post on the Kevin Sullivan Music Facebook page on February 1, Sullivan said the family was "overwhelmed by your support and your response to our performance" during the blind auditions the previous night. "The chairs didn't turn but that's not stopping us Sulli-Vans from chasing our dreams!" he wrote. "I am so proud of KJ and Cha Cha. It's pretty scary as the doors open, you step into darkness and you can hear the crowd, as you wait for the music to start and then launch into our three-part harmony. "Last night you didn't get to see it but Keith Urban asked us to sing one of my originals, so we sang Outback Australia and the crowd went wild! "To sing with my children on national TV was an amazing way to showcase The Sulli-Vans. It is now a moment etched in our memories. We can't thank The Voice and Channel 7 enough for this amazing opportunity. "This is just another step in our musical journey. It's never too late to chase your dream." Sullivan was a former forensic police crime scene investigator before he became an award-winning country music songwriter. In November 2020, he and wife Belinda and their three young children commenced a tour around Australia in a family caravan, starting in Queensland. They have since taken the tour to NSW, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia and the Northern Territory, performing 110 live shows at venues including Cairns Casino, El Questro Station in the Kimberley and Nambung Country Music Muster, where they received a standing ovation.

