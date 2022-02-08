newsletters, editors-pick-list,

IT will be the end of an era at the end of the financial year with the Bomaderry RSL Club to close. The Bomaderry Bowling Club amalgamated with the RSL in December 2015, but had been actively working with the club for around 12 months prior to that. Bowling club secretary manager Garry Wilbraham said a downturn in trading, partially due to the effects of the second COVID shutdown in August last year, along with rising costs in maintaining the building to the required standard, sounded the "death knell" for the club. "There are a number of factors," Mr Wilbraham said. "The cost of running the building and we are only using about 30 per cent of it. "The fact also that the club, after the second bout of COVID hit the area in last August has only reopened three days a week [4pm-8pm Friday which includes the fishing club's raffle; 10am to 6-8pm Saturday which includes the successful charity Bingo and 4pm-8pm Sunday when the club runs it's members' raffle) has made it hard. "The overall lack of patronage ... we lost our Chinese caterers two and a half years ago when the first COVID wave hit and we have been unable to secure anyone else to take over, so we've had no food for two years. Read more: Men's Health Educational Rotary Van hits Nowra Wednesday and Thursday "There have also been compliance issues with the building due to its age [the club was opened in the 1950s] and complying with Fire and Safety regulations. "And to get our insurance renewed in May 2021 we had to reseal the top car park or we wouldn't be covered. "It all started adding up and the second bout of COVID when the club shut down on August 14 was the final blow." Mr Wilbraham said the Bomaderry BC board had been monitoring the situation over the past three months and had been looking at options going forward "but nothing had come to light". "We had to face facts, we all knew closure was going to happen sooner rather than later," he said. The club has given the Bomaderry RSL Sub-Branch, which owns the building, five months notice of its intentions to leave the facility. "It is a tough time," Mr Wilbraham admitted. Read more: Motion to bring Christian prayer back to council meetings lost "But you can't open a club three days a week with limited trading hours and expect it to be able to continue." The RSL's liquor and gaming licences will remain with the Bomaderry Bowling Club, with 54 gaming machines being absorbed into the bowling club operations. "Those machines and the liquor licence have been earmarked for the planned club expansion of a new facility on Moss Vale Road, Bomaderry on the current site of the cattle sale yards," Mr Wilbraham said. "But that is at least 10 years off - the expansion is still on the cards, especially with the growth of the Cambewarra subdivisions on Moss Vale Road - the dream is still there but it is still a long way off." Mr Wilbraham said the many member's activities that ran out of the RSL complex will be transferred to the Bomaderry Bowling Club. "We have had conversations with the various clubs and groups that run out of the RSL, the fishing club, the strong darts competition and the charity Bingo group - those activities will be transferred to the Bomaderry Bowling Club but will still continue to run under their own names such as the Bomaderry RSL Fishing Club etc," he said. "It is tough, when the Bomaderry Bowling Club was originally started the RSL was a great support - bowling members actually had meetings at the RSL until our own club building was completed. "When the actual closure takes place will be decided between the club and those members involved in the various groups." He said other operations the Bomaderry Bowling Club has amalgamated with, such as the Nowra Golf Club, is operating seven days a week from 6am to 6.30pm as well as hosting functions with contractors outside those hours and the Berry Bowling Club, which has bounced back well after the last COVID outbreak and is back operating five days a week, including its popular Chinese restaurant. "Staffing has been a big issue," he admitted. Read more: Shoalhaven Community Choir launches childrens' group "Like many businesses, especially in the hospitality industry such as ours, it has been tough getting staff during COVID. "We have juggled staff to fill shortfalls - but on any day we can get calls from staff members saying they are close contacts or are isolating after tests. "We have put in some strict protocols of our own - instead of the six or seven day isolation, we make our staff do 10 days because we are aware we are a high risk area catering for many older patrons. "We have also had to be flexible - the COVID rules change so often." Despite all that Mr Wilbraham says the Bomaderry Bowling Club has been trading strongly despite taking a "massive hit" on the catering side of its business. "We have seen a massive hit to our catering area," he admitted. "That certainly has been the biggest reduction but we are starting to bounce back. Our bar is down on previous years but the biggest effect has been the catering. "But I must say the government has looked after small businesses extremely well and that has certainly helped the club industry." The Bomaderry RSL Sub-Branch will continue to run its operations out of the Bunberra Street building, including its sub-branch office which opens on a Friday and also for its monthly meetings. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/09b291d5-0f68-47b4-971f-3fe7d079e802.jpg/r187_43_679_321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg