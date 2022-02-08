news, latest-news,

Are you looking for privacy and a home. Embraced by privacy and an elevated position, "Ridge View" at Jaspers Brush commands an epic wraparound vista from Berry Mountain escarpment, while overlooking Coolangatta Mountain and out to pristine South Coast coastline. The spectacular three bedroom, two bathroom home nestled on the ridgeline at Jaspers Brush, "Ridge View" is one of this suburb's most private and secluded addresses. Listing agent, Shane Hilaire of Ray White Berry said the remarkable single level home channels the views through the neighbouring treetops from its exclusive and peaceful soundings. Read more: "The property promises minimal maintenance without sacrificing privacy, light and space," he said. "Striking in form, yet utterly functional for family living, interiors seamlessly fuse style and comfort throughout. "It's a home for all seasons, natural light is welcomed in from all aspects of the property, providing warmth on those cold winter's night, sitting by the homes woodfire slow combustion fireplaces. "Maintaining an unbreakable connection with the great outdoors, the north facing wraparound bullnose verandah extends from the bedroom two, dining, kitchen, lounge and master bedroom." The master bedroom boasts an ensuite and walk-in-wardrobe. The main bathroom features a freestanding bath, custom vanity, shower and toilet. The kitchen is panel built-in cabinetry, timber bench tops, a farmers country double sink, with Belling Deluxe range cooker with, oven, grill, and five burner gas cooktop. The home has multiple living spaces with two slow combustion fireplace, with a rumpus room could easily be a fourth bedroom. The property also boasts ducted air conditioning, slate floors and high ceilings, plantation shutters, double hung and bay windows through-out The home has a double lock up garage with direct under cover access to the house, a double carport and a separate 7m x 14m shed (high pitched) for all the toys (four roller doors). The well manicured gardens include raised vegetable gardens and the fully fenced, sunny, level yard includes a children's courtyard/play area. The property is perfectly situated less then 10 minutes south of Berry, which offers local cafes, restaurants, clothing and homeware stores, train station, two local pubs and the famous donut van. "This home would be a sublime weekender getaway or permanent residence where you can swim at the nearby beaches which is a short 15-minute drive to the Seven Mile Beach," Mr Hilaire said. Properties like this rarely come to market, contact Shane Hilaire on 0401 691 790 or Sarah Tebbutt on 0401 691 793 at Ray White Berry to organise your personal inspection. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/312d5ed1-f8d9-4220-b498-4a93ebdccebe.JPG/r87_0_935_479_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg